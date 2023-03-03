Ditch Expensive Products To Get Glowing Skin Using Tomatoes; Here's How

Acquiring healthy glowing skin tops everyone’s bucket list. While getting yourself a well-suited skin care regime seems a bit too much to incorporate into your hectic routine, buying the right products is nothing less than achieving grandeur. Even if you burn your pockets and welcome fancy products on your vanity, chances are rare that it might help you in getting the desired result. Whether you believe it or not, when it comes to skincare, nothing beats natural ingredients. Even if you spend every single penny on lavish brands, the best ingredients for the skin that you crave are sitting right on your kitchen counter. And one of the elixirs right out of your kitchen is Tomato, which apart from being the powerhouse of nutrients, can work wonders on your skin problems like tanning, pigmentation, blemishes, and acne among others.

So, if you have been wondering how to include tomatoes in your skincare routine then don’t worry, we got you covered. We have pulled together some tips and tricks on how you can incorporate tomatoes into your skincare routine.

Advertisement

Tomato pulp mask

People with oily skin are extremely prone to pimples and acne. Therefore, it becomes extremely important to control the oil on their skin. Basically, sebum on your face tends to clog your pores, which eventually results in acne. And guess what? Tomatoes can be an excellent way to unclog your pores and keep them clean. All you need to do is take the pulp of one tomato and mix it with aloe vera gel and apply it as a mask. Keep it for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. While tomato pulp can help you with the deep cleansing of your skin, aloe vera will provide your skin with the right amount of hydration.

Tomato toner

Not many are aware that tomatoes can replace your expensive toners. Making toner out of the tomatoes, not only clears up your skin but also helps with the unevenness on your face. Needless to say, it is one of the amazing ways to achieve that glow on your face. Wondering how to do it? Squeeze the tomato juice in a spray bottle and use a cotton pad to apply it every night before going to bed. Make sure that the juice doesn’t go in your eyes.

Tomato Scrub

Advertisement

So far, we have made it clear that tomatoes are excellent at unclogging the pores. For an instant glow, your skin needs exfoliation. Therefore, combining sugar with tomato may work wonders. Just cut a tomato in half and pour some sugar atop it, then rub it in a circular motion for about two minutes. Make sure that you don’t overdo it as it might over-exfoliate your skin. In addition, you can incorporate the step only once a week.

Tomato sun tan pack

Advertisement

While tomatoes are an amazing way to end the dullness of your skin. Mixing its juice with turmeric and curd is an impressive way to battle tanning. In a bid to acquire that radiant skin, just apply the paste for 20 minutes and you are good to go.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here