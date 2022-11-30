Ditch Leather For High-Fashion Cruelty-Free Boots This Winter

The holiday season is upon us and it’s all about giving. So, add some festive cheer with compassion by introducing cruelty-free vegan boots to your wardrobe. Ditch the leather brands selling boots and explore a wide range of stylish boots designed by sustainable and animal-friendly footwear brands.

Vegan Boots are the way forward as they make a stylish addition to your wardrobe. Celebrities such as Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and Rhea Kapoor have adorned vegan boots on several occasions. With the increasing demand for vegan products across the globe, footwear brands have been experimenting with alternatives to make a difference. From plant-derived leather to PU leather, the classic boots are being given a stylish makeover.

You can party in them or hike in them, vegan boots are here to stay. Here’s what you can opt for or gift your loved ones this festive season:

Classic Black Boots

You can never go wrong with a pair of classic black boots. Thigh high or ankle length, the colour fits all styles. You could lace it up like the Sona heeled boots from The Cai Store or strut in style in Zori World PU leather boots. Featuring PU soles, the Sona heeled boots are made from lycra material which is comfortable and stylish at the same time. Whereas the Beast PU leather boots from Zori World, feature a textured surface and features a chunky sole. It’s important to take care of your boots, so use a tiny amount of baby, olive, or coconut oil on a soft cloth to condition the faux leather. It will help to prevent cracking and peeling and helps remove wrinkles.

Dismantle Boots

Pieux, a luxury sustainable fashion brand which is also the winner of the Circular Design Challenge 2022, has designed an impeccable pair of boots. The cruelty-free and sustainable boots can be dismantled into two parts - body and sole. The body is made from R|elan (100% recycled polyester made from post-consumer PET bottles) and the sole is made from recycled TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane). So, while the sole remains the same, you can opt for various bodies in different colours to go with your personality.

Patina Boots

Who doesn’t like a handcrafted shiny pair of boots? Keeping up with the age-old Italian craftsmanship, The Alternate, a vegan shoe brand, leads the way to a stylish journey in tune with the taste and requirements of the modern man. The ankle length boots style includes microfiber faux leather, hand brushed on the vamp region, marble patina on the toe region and a latex insole for additional comfort. The vegan-friendly boots are crafted with a sleek fit for a sophisticated look with denim and smart trousers alike.

Knee-High Zipped Boots

These sustainable boots are crafted from vegan leather. Their knee-high silhouette features a chunky block heel and a practical zip along the sides to help you slip them on. The modern square toe completes their contemporary look. Match yours with your favourite sweater dress this winter.

