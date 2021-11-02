Diwali 2021: 3 Easy Healthy Ladoo Recipes You Can Try This Festive Season

Diwali is all about lights, good food and most importantly sweets! While a lot of us are already diet conscious, this Diwali let’s not compromise on our sweet cravings. There are multiple alternatives for Diwali sweets which are healthy, too! Here are 3 such recipes of health ladoos from the kitchen of Natasha Sandeep, Founder, Goodness in a Bite.

>Ragi and Assorted Nuts

Makes: 6-8 Laddu

>Ingredients

Ragi: 1 cup

Ghee: 4 tbsp

Advertisement

Jaggery: 1/2 cup

Assorted nuts: A handful (almonds, cashews, pistas, walnuts)

>Method

Dry roast nuts, finely chop them and keep aside

Take a non stick pan add ghee and slow roast ragi till it turns a darker shade (around 10 mins) keep asie

Take jaggery in the same kadhai, add 3 tbsp water and cook till jaggery melts completely. Now add the roasted ragi powder and nuts and mix. Let it cool for sometime and roll

>Oats & Dark Chocolate Ladoo

Makes: 6-8

>Ingredients

Oats: 1/4 cup

Almonds and Hazelnut: 1/4 cup

Soft Dates: 1/2 cup

Vanilla essence: 1/4 TSP

Peanut butter: 2 tbsp

Dark chocolate chips: 1/2 cup

>Method

Roast oats, nuts, coconut separately

Add all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse a few times till the ingredients come together as a sticky dough

Roll into balls and keep aside

Melt dark chocolate in the microwave, dunk these balls and coat them well in chocolate and chill for 4 hours.

>Moong Dal Ladoo

Makes: 6-8

Moong Dal: 1 cup

Jaggery: 1/2 cup

Ghee: 4 tbsp

Elaichi: 1/2 tsp

>Method

Roast moong dal on slow gas for 5 mins. powder it, sieve it and keep it aside

Take a pan, add ghee and slow roast this powder for 12-15 mins. Switch off the gas and cool the mixture

Add grated jaggery and elaichi to this mixture and pulse this in a blender till the dough comes together

Add roasted almonds to the dough and hold ladoos

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.