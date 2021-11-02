Home » News » Lifestyle » Diwali 2021: 3 Easy Healthy Ladoo Recipes You Can Try This Festive Season

Diwali 2021: 3 Easy Healthy Ladoo Recipes You Can Try This Festive Season

Diwali 2021: This festive season try these healthy ladoos without counting the calroies
Diwali 2021: This festive season try these healthy ladoos without counting the calroies

This Diwali, don't compromise on your sweet cravings. Instead, try these healthy ladoos

Nishad Thaivalappil
Updated: November 02, 2021, 10:47 IST

Diwali is all about lights, good food and most importantly sweets! While a lot of us are already diet conscious, this Diwali let’s not compromise on our sweet cravings. There are multiple alternatives for Diwali sweets which are healthy, too! Here are 3 such recipes of health ladoos from the kitchen of Natasha Sandeep, Founder, Goodness in a Bite.

>Ragi and Assorted Nuts

Add a healthy twist to your ladoos this year with the Ragi and Assorted Nuts Ladoo

Makes: 6-8 Laddu

>Ingredients

Ragi: 1 cup

Ghee: 4 tbsp

Jaggery: 1/2 cup

Assorted nuts: A handful (almonds, cashews, pistas, walnuts)

>Method

  • Dry roast nuts, finely chop them and keep aside
  • Take a non stick pan add ghee and slow roast ragi till it turns a darker shade (around 10 mins) keep asie
  • Take jaggery in the same kadhai, add 3 tbsp water and cook till jaggery melts completely. Now add the roasted ragi powder and nuts and mix. Let it cool for sometime and roll

>Oats & Dark Chocolate Ladoo

Make it special this year with healthy Oats and Dark Chocolate Ladoos

Makes: 6-8

>Ingredients

Oats: 1/4 cup

Almonds and Hazelnut: 1/4 cup

Soft Dates: 1/2 cup

Vanilla essence: 1/4 TSP

Peanut butter: 2 tbsp

Dark chocolate chips: 1/2 cup

>Method

  • Roast oats, nuts, coconut separately
  • Add all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse a few times till the ingredients come together as a sticky dough
  • Roll into balls and keep aside
  • Melt dark chocolate in the microwave, dunk these balls and coat them well in chocolate and chill for 4 hours.

>Moong Dal Ladoo

This festive season will be incomplete without the Moong Dal Ladoo

Makes: 6-8

Moong Dal: 1 cup

Jaggery: 1/2 cup

Ghee: 4 tbsp

Elaichi: 1/2 tsp

>Method

  • Roast moong dal on slow gas for 5 mins. powder it, sieve it and keep it aside
  • Take a pan, add ghee and slow roast this powder for 12-15 mins. Switch off the gas and cool the mixture
  • Add grated jaggery and elaichi to this mixture and pulse this in a blender till the dough comes together
  • Add roasted almonds to the dough and hold ladoos

first published: November 02, 2021, 10:47 IST