Diwali 2021: 4 Ayurvedic Tips to Prevent Health Problems post Diwali Binge-Eating

Don’t go hard on yourself by maintaining distance from the Diwali spread. A sweet or two or eating one samosa would not harm you. However, there are many who might go overboard with food during the festive season, and end up with bloating, acidity, and other health problems. Though Ayurveda does not recommend binge-eating, one must follow these tips suggested by Dr Zeel Gandhi, Ayurvedic doctor and a formulator for Vedix, during a chat with Hindustan Times.

>Honey, lemon and dalchini

If you have had a heavy meal, have a tablespoon of honey with one lemon squeezed over it and dalchini. It will help you to cut down the fat and also stimulate good enzymes in the system. In a way, this combination prevents cholesterol from hitting the roof.

>Boost your digestion with trikatu and ghee

If you know that you are in for a heavy meal later in the day, why not prepare your system beforehand. Ahead of the meal, have a spoon of Trikatu with ghee to keep your metabolism strong and digest your food. Trikatu is a mixture of black pepper or kali mirch, ginger, and long pepper or pippali. Gandhi said that Trikatu with ghee works well for diabetics also who want to enjoy the season and have a little more sweet, as it controls the sugar level too.

>Eat sweets made of ghee, avoid deep-fried sweets

Sweets made of ghee balance pitta, hence people are recommended to eat ghee-based sweets. However, if the sweets are fried the effect of ghee fades. Make sure that your ghee does not get fried. You can avoid gulab jamun and instead eat ladoos made of aata, besan, or corn.

>Aloe Vera, turmeric, and amla for sugar control

The Ayurveda experts recommended that Aloe Vera, turmeric, and amla can help individuals control the elevated blood sugar levels. “Cut 2 inches of aloe vera leaf, 1 inch wide and have the jelly. I won’t recommend store-bought amla or aloe vera juice," Gandhi said. It is suggested to consume this combination at bedtime.

