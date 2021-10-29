Diwali 2021: 8 Traditional Accessories Women Must Try This Year

Traditional clothes are a must on the occasion of Diwali. This is the day when both men and women deck up in traditional gear and get into festive mode. Especially for women, this is one of the days when they can flaunt all the finery they want. Below are a few accessories that go really well with traditional attire on Diwali:

>Maang Teeka:

This is a traditional accessory worn in the middle of the hair. You can wear it with anything — sarees, lehengas or suits.

>Heavy earrings

A Diwali look is largely incomplete without earrings. And when you don traditional earrings, you have to pair them up with a traditional necklace or choker. If you’re uncomfortable with heavy earrings, you can try those earrings which look heavy but are actually light.

>Choker:

As we explained above, heavy earrings complement large traditional necklaces, also known as chokers, extremely well. These go especially well with round-neck cholis or kurtas.

>Designer Bangles:

There are a wide variety of designer bangles in the market. You can match them with your outfit and other accessories.

>Cute Bindi:

Putting a bindi on the forehead makes you look very beautiful. You can complete your look by putting on the bindi as a cherry on the cake.

>Hair Layered Chain:

To enhance the attractiveness of your long flowing locks, you can use layered or normal chains. It is also possible to create hair accessories from a necklace.

>Watch:

The trend and craze of the watch are back again. Buy a watch of your choice and wear it like a boss on Diwali.

>Payal:

You will find varieties of anklets in the market made from gold or silver. Pearl and Kundan anklets will also go well with your dress.

