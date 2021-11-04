Diwali 2021: Bollywood Songs That Need To Be On Your Deepavali Party Playlist

Bollywood is part of every celebration in India and Diwali is no exception. Bollywood films have shown the festive vibes of Diwali on screen with several superhit songs and films over the past many years. As we get ourselves ready to enter the festive vibes of the festival of lights, we take a look at some of the popular Diwali songs from Bollywood films. Here’s your playlist for the Diwali evening:

DEEP DIWALI KE JHUTHE

If you want to listen to something vintage, then give Deep Diwali Ke Jhute from the 1973 movie Jugnu a try. The song is picturized on Dharmendra and a bunch of children celebrating Diwali. The melodious voice of Kishore Kumar is just the icing on the cake.

HAPPY DIWALI

Vivek Oberoi and Ayesha Takia starrer 2005-release Home Delivery — Aapke Ghar Tak might not have left a lasting impression on the audience’s mind, but its Happy Diwali song became a part of the festival celebration. The video was picturized on a group of kids singing the song in the choir and the teacher is seen motivating them during the performance at school’s musical day.

KABHIE KHUSHI KABHIE GHAM

The title track of Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham shows the lead Shah Rukh Khan’s return to his home for some celebration. His onscreen mother, sure about his son’s arrival, was ready with Aarti thali to welcome her beloved son home. The song is sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and truly symbolizes the feeling of togetherness and the family bond that’s the core of the Diwali celebration.

DIPAAWALI MANAAI SUHAANI

This song from the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba is sung by legendary singer Asha Bhosle and features Sudhir Dalvi in the character of Shirdi Ke Sai Baba.

Dipaawali Manaai Suhaani was not just about celebration but sang praises of Shridi Sai Baba as well.

AAYI HAI DIWALI, SUNO JI GHARWALI

This track from the 2001 comedy-drama Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya gives a complete family vibe. Sung by Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Shaan, Alka Yagnik, Sneha Pant and Ketki Dave, this Diwali song features the entire cast of the movie. Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Tabu, Johnny Lever, Chandrachur Singh, Isha Koppikar, Ketki Dave and Vinay Anand are dressed in festive attire and dance their hearts out. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afhYAOxxOWg

