Diwali 2021: Do's and Don'ts for Detoxification After Festive Season Binge

Diwali is a festival of lights and happiness. Gorging on sweets and tasty delicacies is one of the important parts of this festival. However, it also comes with a lot of complaints of feeling unwell and having a bloated stomach, acidity or constipation. People have to worry about post-festival detox or post-festive weight loss because of the weak digestive systems and poor body metabolism.

>Read: Happy Diwali 2021: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Deepavali

The body cannot manage the excess intake of sweets and deep-fried food. In such a case, people can adopt a detox diet to flush out the toxins from their bodies after the festive season.

Advertisement

>Here are some useful detox tips that will surely help you to deal with excess oil and sugar intake:

AVOID ARTIFICIAL SUGAR CONSUMPTION

We all have enough sugar intake during Diwali festivities. Thus, it’s better to avoid taking artificial sugar-laden food for 1 to 2 weeks. Say no to sweets, bakeries, and cola consumption after Diwali so that your body gets time to recover.

CONSUME HOT LEMON WATER IN THE MORNING

Beginning your day by drinking a glass of warm water with half a spoon of lemon juice will help your body detox fast. It will also aid in weight loss and strengthen the immune system.

KEEP YOURSELF HYDRATED

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking at least 8 to 9 glasses of water every day. An adequate amount of fluid in the body will help to flush out the toxins through urine and sweat. You can also add fruit juice to your diet.

Advertisement

AVOID MEAT AND CONSUME PLANT-BASED FOOD

Post-Diwali, try to keep your meals light to put the least pressure on your digestions. Go for plant-based protein instead of red meat that is difficult to digest.

ADD MORE FIBRE TO YOUR DIET

Fibre is a natural detoxifying agent hence, adding a lot of fibre to your diet will help eliminate toxins that line up the intestinal walls. You can add cucumber, carrots, salads, sprouts, and leafy green vegetables to your diet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.