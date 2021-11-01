Diwali 2021: Everything You Need to Know About Each of the 5 Days of the Festival of Lights

The festival of Diwali has a special significance in Hinduism, for it brings happiness and light. According to the Hindu calendar and mythology, Diwali is celebrated on the day of Amavasya of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month. This year Kartik Amavasya is on Thursday, November 4. Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped on Diwali.

According to the beliefs, worshipping Maa Lakshmi on Diwali brings happiness and prosperity to the house and family members. It is also believed that there will be no shortage of money if you worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on the day of Diwali.

DHANTERAS

On the Dhantrayodashi, people worship the lord of wealth — Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi. Buying something new on this day, which is also the 13th day of the Krishna Paksha of the Kartik month, is considered highly auspicious. It is believed Goddess Lakshmi emerged with a pot of gold during ‘Amrit-Manthan’.

NARAKA CHATURDASHI

Lord Krishna fought the demon Narakasura and killed him. The 14th day of the Krishna Paksha of the Kartik month is celebrated as Choti Diwali. People apply aromatic oils in the morning and bathe with ritualistic scrubs. In the evening, they wear new clothes, lighting lamps and diyas and offer puja.

LAKSHMI PUJA

Deepawali is considered the main festive day when people perform Lakshmi Pujan. This is the day when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after conquering Ravana. Lord Ganesha is also worshipped on this day as usually done by Hindus before beginning anything new. People light earthen lamps and candles to welcome Lakshmi, who is believed to bless them with good fortune.

GOVARDHAN PUJA

This day honours Lord Krishna. It is believed that on this day, Krishna saved residents of Mathura from Lord Indra who decided to punish them with incessant rain pour. Krishna lifted a mountain named Govardhan on his little finger to protect them. On this day, people worship figures made out of miniature clay and cow-dung, symbolising Govardhan.

BHAI DOOJ

Also known as Bhau Beej and Bhai Phonta, this day celebrates the brother-sister bond. Usually, married sisters invite their brothers and perform a ‘tilak’ ceremony to pray for their long and happy life. The sister prepares a delectable feast for her brother, who gives her something special as a gift. This day arrives on the 2nd day of the Shukla Paksha of the lunar calendar.

