Diwali 2021: Five Easy Tips and Hacks to Get Your Skin Glowing for Festive Season

The festive season is here and so are the invitations to myriad parties and events which you may have to attend this month. However, with all the constant application and removal of make-up, you may also have to take care of your skin to retain its natural glow. There are several skin care products available in the market, each promising to be the one. But before you take the dive into the skin care market, you must remember what your skin needs.

>Here are some of the basic habits and routines that you can follow no matter what skin concern you have:

Cleansing

The first and the most important step of your skin care routine should be to maintain hygiene. Clean your skin with a gentle gel-based face wash if you are not sure of your skin type. A gentle face wash will not strip your face off its essential and naturally occurring skin barrier.

Moisturise

To maintain a natural glow, never skip the moisturiser. If you have oily skin or acne-prone skin, you can opt for gel-based moisturiser which will not suffocate you. Opt for a more thick moisturiser if you have dry skin.

Face Mask

Apply a hydrating face mask once or twice a week, to give your skin the much-needed spa treatment it needs. The exhaustion from all the work and stress can show up on your face, and application of a mask can give it some respite. You can also make use of the aloe vera plant in your house and apply the natural aloe gel to give your skin that boost of hydration.

Sunscreen

If you are stepping out in the daytime, apply a sunscreen of SPF 50, 15 to 20 minutes before your outing. All your skin care effort will be lost if you do not apply sunscreen once you are in the sun.

Remove make-up before going to bed

Also, do not forget to remove your make-up before you go to bed this festive season. Use micellar water or oil-based cleansers to remove stubborn make-up. Follow this up by the basic gentle water-based cleanser.

