Diwali 2021: Five Ways to Welcome Goddess Lakshmi Home This Year

Diwali, the festival of light, will be celebrated on Thursday, November 4 this year and the preparations for it are in full swing. People don’t leave any stone unturned in terms of cleanliness and decoration. It is believed that on the night of Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi enters the house from the main door. Thus, it is important to place things in front of the main gate which will please Goddess Lakshmi.

>Goddess Lakshmi’s footprints

Advertisement

The main entrance of the house should be decorated with the footprints of Goddess Lakshmi. Footprints made of brass, plastic or paper can be found in the market easily. The footprints should be placed at a small distance from the door and facing the direction of your home.

>Swastika

Putting a swastika symbol on the main door of the house is also very auspicious. It is believed to make Maa Lakshmi very happy. Swastika signs made of brass, silver plastic or paper can be placed in front of your door. It is believed that the symbol removes negative energy from the house.

>Pylon

You should put up a pylon at your main gate on Diwali. It is believed that on the day of Diwali, the goddess enters the house through the main gate, and a pylon is installed to welcome her. The pylon is usually made from mango leaves, banana leaves and flowers. In case you cannot make one yourself, you can easily find ready-made torans or pylons in the market.

>Rangoli

It is also necessary to create a Rangoli at the main gate to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. Making rangolis is believed to bring happiness and prosperity to the house. Rangoli can also be made by adding turmeric to different colours or rice flour.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.