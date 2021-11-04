Diwali 2021: Here’s How to Make Deepavali Less Stressful and Pollution-free for Your Pets

Diwali is celebrated with much pomp and grandeur all across the world. While the festival brings joy and prosperity for you, it can be a stressful time for your pets. Air and noise pollution can be very harmful or your pet animals. Bursting fire crackers can overwhelm pets, making them behave in a restless manner. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the pet owners to make the day stress-free for them. And in case you are confused, we have got you some help.

Hiding under the sofa, loss of appetite, unusual barking, shaking, and even tremors are some of the behaviour changes displayed during this time.

>Here are some simple tips on how to make this day stress-free and happy for your pets:

EARLY MORNING WALK

Even the people who are most fond of fire crackers don’t burst them early in the morning at 6 am. This will give you the perfect opportunity to take your pet on a good morning walk. Try to get your pet habitual to this time a few days before Diwali. Early morning walks will make your pet feel tired and they will be able to sleep more peacefully.

STAY CALM AND DE-STRESS

Pets can always sense and know what their owners are feeling. To keep them calm, it is important that you are relaxed. When your pet is getting anxious around loud noises, don’t show extra care, instead pretend like everything is normal. Play some games or talk to them in order to distract.

PREPARE IN ADVANCE

Start getting your pet used to the sound of firecrackers. You can do this by playing the sounds in your house at a low volume. Start slow and increase the volume gradually, over days. It is suggested that you consult a veterinarian, behaviourist, or trainer. Ask for tips and medicines that will make your pet feel relaxed. Buy earmuffs and keep a soothing music playlist ready. Your pet’s first aid kit should have antiemetic medicines.

MAKE HOME EXTRA COMFY

Create a comfy corner or area dedicated to your pets. Place soft blankets, their favourite toys, and treats in the corner. At night, close all the doors, windows and draw the curtains. This will minimise the noise of firecrackers and will also block the flashing light. If possible, consider sound-proofing one room of your house. Get air purifiers as pollution increases during this time, which leads to health problems.

ANXIETY REDUCING OILS

Hemp seed oil or cannabis leaf extract oil can be extremely vital for anxious pets. Don’t worry, cannabis and hemp do not cause any psychoactive effects on pets. To be sure, you can opt for one with zero additives and which is made with 100 per cent natural ingredients.

