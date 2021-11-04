Diwali 2021: Here’s How You can Celebrate the Festival Of Lights in an Eco-friendly Manner

Diwali is celebrated on the day of Amavasya or new moon, which falls on the 15th day of the waning moon or Krishna Paksh in the month of Kartik. This year Kartik Amavasya is on November 4. Aligned with the losing grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, this time, the festival’s joy is going to hit us a bit differently. So, a different Diwali calls for a fresh approach to look at the festival of lights.

While we’re probably and hopefully bidding adieu to a black swan event, it is also important to consider the bigger problems awaiting us. The solutions to them might need the same or maybe more prudence with which we dealt with COVID-19. It is time we give a ‘Green’ signal to all the small measures we can take, while maintaining the celebratory spirit of Diwali, to make our future Diwalis a lot brighter.

CRACKERS ARE IMPORTANT APPARENTLY

Let’s address the elephant in the room. For some people, Diwali will always be a tad bit incomplete without crackers, and it is okay. It takes time to completely switch to green alternatives. To smoothen the transition, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has developed green crackers, which reduce particulate emissions by 35%. Try switching to buying green crackers before you can completely do without them.

REAL BEAUTY IS GROUNDED

Decorating the floors with beautiful patterns of Rangoli is both attractive and soothing. This century-old tradition became artificial with time as chemicals were introduced in colours. However, natural, biodegradable alternatives like grains, pulses, haldi, rice powder, and flowers look equally colourful. This Diwali, use the natural ingredients since it is easy to wipe the chemicals off the floor, it is difficult to wipe them off the environment.

KEEP CALM AND CLAY

As people became more consumers than humans, markets saw an influx of diyas, tableware, and figurines made of plastic fibres, foam, among other non-biodegradable materials. Clay, on the other hand, is not as heavy as the materials mentioned above are, on the ecosystem and have been around for thousands of years. So decorate your house with artifacts and serve the delicacies in crockeries made of easy-on-earth elements.

ELECTRIC AND ECO-FRIENDLY

The surroundings during Diwali call for brightness and decoration spread everywhere. Light is abundant enough to do away with the darkness. To contribute to the scintillating spirit of the festival and the betterment of the environment, use LED lights, flowers, rangoli, and diyas to dress your home. If possible, do away with candles too.

PREFER CHATTER OVER NOISE

The best way to celebrate a festival is being among your loved ones. Although the pandemic has brought hindrances to our physical lives, we can still send our love through wishes to people dear to us. So, enjoy your time with family and friends, even if it has to be done virtually. Gift them plants and good health this Diwali.

