Diwali 2021: History, Significance and All You Need to Know About the Festival of Lights

Diwali is a day to illuminate one’s inner self and remove all the darkness from within. This year, Indians will celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali on November 4 which will be on Thursday. This festival is widely known for lighting up the houses with ‘diyas’ and lights, eating sweets, wearing new clothes and burning crackers. It is one of the biggest festivals in the Hindu culture and is celebrated by them all over the globe.

The festival is also known as Deepawali which translates to ‘row of lights’ and is celebrated over a period of five days. Diwali is observed on the 15th day of the Kartik month and as per the Hindu Lunar calendar, it is considered as the holiest month.

Advertisement

>Read: Diwali 2021 Date in India: When is Deepawali 2021? Know About Laxmi and Ganesh Puja Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

HISTORY

The origin of Diwali can be traced back to ancient India, when it is said to have begun as a harvest festival. However, there are various legends attached to its history. While some believe it to be the celebration of goddess Lakshmi (goddess of wealth) and Lord Vishnu’s wedding, some also think it to be goddess Lakshmi’s birth celebration since she is said to be born on the new moon day of Kartik.

In Bengal, the festival is dedicated to powerful goddess Kali’s worship and Lord Ganesh is also worshipped in some homes as a symbol of auspiciousness and wisdom. In some Jain homes, Diwali also marks the great event of Lord Mahavira attaining Nirvana.

For Hindus, the festival is the celebration of Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after his exile of 14 years and victory over Ravana. It is said that the people of Ayodya welcomed Ram with rows of diyas, lighting the entire kingdom.

SIGNIFICANCE

Diwali signifies the victory of good over evil. The lights and diyas are present everywhere signifying the eradication of dark shadows and evil. All the people celebrating and praying together create an atmosphere of love and purity. It is the day to reflect on one’s past and make better decisions in the coming year.

Advertisement

This day signifies forgiving and forgetting, it is like giving a fresh start to everything around you and to yourself. It is a celebration of prosperity in which people give gifts to family, friends and employees. Diwali gives up a message to remove all the darkness within ourselves and illuminate our inner self.

SHUBHA MUHURAT OF POOJA ON DIWALI:

>Diwali Date in India: 4th November, 2021 (Thursday)

>Amavasya Tithi starts: 4th November 2021 from 06:03 am

>Amavasya Tithi ends: 5th November 2021 till 02:44 am

THE TIME FOR LAXMI POOJA AND LORD GANESHA PUJA:

>Timings: 06:09 pm to 08:20 pm

>Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes

Advertisement

>Pradosh Kaal: 17:34:09 PM to 20:10:27 PM

>Vrshabh kaal: 18:10:29 PM to 20:06:20 PM

NISHITA KAAL MUHURAT ON DIWALI:

>Nishita Kal: 11:39 pm to 00:31 pm on 5th November

>Sinha Lagna: from 00:39 PM on 5th November to 02:56 AM

DIWALI SHUBH CHOGHADIYA MUHURAT:

>Morning Muhurat: 06:34:53 am to 07:57:17pm

>Morning Muhurat: 10:42:06 am to 14:49:20 pm

>Evening Muhurat: 16:11:45 PM to 20:49:31 PM

>Ratri Muhurat: 24:04:53 PM to 01:42:34 PM

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.