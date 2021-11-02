Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is the festival of lights that is celebrated with great grandeur in India on Amavasya of the Karthik month. This is one of the most joyous festivals wherein fireworks, lighting lamps or diyas, decorating the house with various coloured lights, form the heart of the celebration.

The Sanskrit word ‘dipavali’ means ‘row of lights’. Some parts of India like Bengal worship goddess Kali; South India celebrates the victory of Krishna over Narakasura; North India celebrates Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after 14-year ‘vanvas’ defeating Ravana. According to the Hindu beliefs, during Diwali, a total of 13 diyas are to be lit at different places.

Advertisement

>Let’s look at the significance of all the 13 diyas:

1. First diya protects the family from unexpected death. On Dhanteras, in the presence of all family members, 13 used/old earthen diyas are to be lit and kept facing south near garbage outside the house to ward off death.

2. Second diya must be lit with ghee on the Diwali night and kept in front of your puja mandir/place at home to usher in good luck.

3. Third diya is supposed to be lit in front of Lakshmi to seek her blessings for good fortune, prosperity, and abundance.

4. Fourth diya is placed in front of tulsi and is meant to bring in peace and happiness in the household.

5. Fifth diya must be placed outside the main entrance of your house. It signifies welcoming the joy, love, good luck and happiness to your home.

6. Sixth diya lit with mustard oil is supposed to be placed under a peepal tree as it is considered auspicious. It signifies relief from financial crisis, health woes; and is meant to bring fame and fortune.

7. Seventh diya needs to be lit in any temple in the vicinity of your house.

8. Eighth diya must be lit near the garbage.

9. Place the ninth diya outside your washroom to maintain the flow of positive energy around the house.

10. Light the tenth diya at the roof coping as it signifies protection.

11. Decorate the window with the eleventh diya to spread the cheer.

12. Place the twelfth diya on the terrace or roof top to celebrate the festive spirit.

Advertisement

13. Decorate the intersection of your house by lighting the thirteenth diya.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.