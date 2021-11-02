Diwali 2021: Planning a Short Trip During Deepavali? Here are Top Places to Visit in India; See Images

India is the land of festivals and religions altogether and Diwali is one of the most celebrated festivals worldwide. Diwali or Dipawali is also known as the “festival of lights" in India. On this day, the whole country gets lightened up. People get their buildings and houses decorated with lights, flowers and celebrate by firing crackers.

Diwali is celebrated all across India, each cities have different ways of celebrating the festival. So, if you are planning a trip to some other city to celebrate the Diwali, here are 5 places that you will love.

AYODHYA

It is belied that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after 14 years of exile. Hence, the celebration of Diwali in Ayodhya is worth watching as it’s the birthplace of Raja Ram. People from different parts of the country come and light lamps at the banks of the river Sarayu. The festival is celebrated for four days and the city is beautifully decorated with colour papers, lights and other handmade decorative items.

VARANASI

The second best place on the list to celebrate Diwali is Varanasi. You can take a dip in the holy Ganges and explore the market where you can find ethnic clothes as well as a wide variety of sweets. A boat ride during sunset time will leave you mesmerized. You can also get to witness the one of its kind display of firecrackers. Dasaswamedh Ghat, Assi Ghat, Manikarnika Ghat, Dhamek Stupa, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple are some of the most visited tourist spots.

UDAIPUR

Udaipur has one of the best Diwali celebrations in India that starts right from Dhanteras. Local musicians playing folk music at the market lighted up with fairy lights will leave you stunned. You can find several markets to do Diwali shopping as well as to taste some lip-smacking Marwari cuisines. Lake Pichola, City Palace, Lake Palace are some of the famous tourist attractions in Udaipur.

GOA

If you love beaches, then you would surely love Diwali celebrations in Goa. Here, the festival commences from Naraka Chaturdashi and locals burn Narakasura effigies. Known as the party capital of India, Goa looks completely different during the festival of Diwali. You can also visit Aguada Fort, Calangute Beach, and Dudhsagar Falls.

KOLKATA

While the entire country is busy celebrating Diwali, the Bengali community celebrates Kali Puja. It is one of the most important festivals of Bengalis that coincides with Diwali. The capital city of West Bengal, Kolkata, looks different during the Diwali celebration as the city becomes alive with diyas, lamps, candles, and fairy lights. You can also witness the grand Kali Puja and beautiful Pandals. Dakshineshwar Temple, Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum, are the main tourist attractions.

