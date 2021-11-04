Diwali 2021 Recipes: 5 Easy, Quick and Healthy Snack Recipes That are Sure to Light Up Your Festival Menu

Diwali or Deepavali will be celebrated on November 4 this year. The festival signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair and hence celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. It is all about lights, decorations and mouth-watering delicacies among other rituals. Many people also plan Diwali parties to celebrate the festival with their close friends and loved ones. If you are also one of them, then here are some mouth-watering easy snacks recipe that will make your Diwali party tastier

ALOO PYAAZ KACHORI OR ONION POTATO DUMPLINGS

Lets’ start with the basics! Aloo Pyaaz Kachori is one of the most loved snacks in Indian cuisine. The snack with crispy and flaky texture on the outside and spicy, delightful and flavorful filling on the inside is prepared with maida dough and spicy aloo-pyaaz fillings. You can also add variations to it by replacing its fillings. It tastes better when served with sweet banana chutney or spicy chutney.

PUFF SAMOSA

Puff Samosa is an easy-to-make delicious snack with crispy and golden flaky pockets with savoury filling. It’s perfect finger food for your Diwali gatherings. Thaw the maida sheets for 45 minutes at room temperature and fill in with fried smashed potatoes mixed with onion, garlic, green chilli, ginger and a pinch of salt. After preparing the samosa, fry it in hot oil/ghee and serve it with Tamarind Chutney or tomato ketchup.

SABUDANA VADA

The crispy Sabudana Vada is an irresistibly delicious Indian snack or finger food that is crispy and crunchy. It can be served alone as a snack or with spicy green chutney or tomato ketchup. To prepare this, sabudana is soaked in water till it’s get mashed easily.

Once it gets softened, mix with potato, ginger, chopped green chillies, peanuts or cashew nuts, salt, red chile powder, hing, coriander leaves, chat masala and rice flour and prepare the vadas. Tastes best when served hot.

PEANUT CHIKKI

Peanut Chikki is a classic treat that is simple to make and can easily impress anyone. This can be prepared in less than 20 minutes using only a few ingredients — peanuts, water and sugar. All the ingredients are boiled till sugar crystallizes slightly and peanuts get crusty. Turn off the heat after the mixture is turned good amber or bronze colour and cut them into the shape of chikki. You can also add vanilla essence for taste.

VEGGIE PINWHEELS

These easy to make bite-size appetizers are prepared using puff pastry sheets and spring vegetables of your own choice. Chopped onion, garlic, ginger, green chili, carrots, beans, and coriander leaves are fried and rolled into puff pastry sheets and cut into round shapes. After that, it is deep-fried or baked.

