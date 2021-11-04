Diwali 2021 Recipes: Celebrate Deepavali with These Traditional Sweets, and Learn to Make Them Too

Diwali is not only the most anticipated holiday that brings light and pleasure into our lives, but it also provides pleasure to our sweet tooth. Diwali is a celebration full of unforgettable “oh-so-sweet" moments with our beloved people. Diwali recipes aren’t complete unless the dinner table is adorned with scrumptious traditional sweets that will leave all wanting more. That’s why, we are here with some easy-to-make traditional sweet recipes.

These fast and simple Diwali special sweets will add a lot more love, passion, and excitement to your holiday spirits.

Advertisement

KAJU KATLI

Kaju Katli, also known as Kaju Barfi, is a traditional and classic Indian sweet with a silky texture and nutty flavour that melts in your mouth. It is made of just a few ingredients — Kaju, Sugar Water, and Ghee or Oil. You need to crush Kaju to a fine powder first, then put all the ingredients and make a smooth paste. After cooking the mixture in low flame, put it aside to cool down and cut it into diamond shapes.

RASMALAI

Advertisement

Rasmalai is a famous and delectable Bengali dessert that involves soaking lip-smacking cottage cheese balls in delectably thick, flavoured milk. It is an easy-to-make recipe. To prepare this, first form a dough out of mashed paneer and roll it into tiny balls before dipping it in sugar syrup. In a separate pan, heat the milk with the cardamom, saffron, and sugar, then add the paneer balls. And voila! It’s ready.

Advertisement

SANDESH

Sandesh is regarded as the queen of all Bengali sweets that can be effortlessly prepared at home during Diwali. In a mixer, combine paneer, sugar, maida, and milkmaid to form a smooth paste. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the mixture. Once it begins to boil, reduce the heat to low and continue to simmer until it is dry. Allow the mixture to cool on a greased platter. Using a sharp knife, cut the dough into desired shapes and serve.

GULAB JAMUN

When time is tight and you need to make something royal for the taste receptors, this Gulab Jamun recipe is your saviour. Carefully combine the flour, paneer, sooji, baking powder, and baking soda in a mixing bowl. To form a soft dough. Roll into round gulab jamuns and fry till golden brown on low heat. Continue to immerse the fried gulab jamuns in the sugar syrup; once all of these are immersed in the sugar syrup, bring to a boil and remove from the heat.

COCONUT LADDOO

Coconut Laddoos, also known as Nariyal ke Laddoo, is a delectable dessert that is typically prepared for festivals and other special occasions. This is by far the most straightforward recipe. Simply finely grate the coconut and combine it with the sugar syrup. Allow it to cool before rolling it into balls.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.