Diwali 2021 Recipes: Here’s How to Control Diabetes While Being Tempted by Sweets This Deepavali

Diwali without sweets is incomplete, but indulging in too many calories and sugar can be harmful if you are diabetic. Festivals like Diwali, when one consumes a lot of sweets and fried food, can impact a person’s blood-glucose levels drastically especially if they are diabetic.

It is surely irresistible when markets are lit up and filled with rows and rows of sweets, snacks, the smell of which fills up the air. But the amount of harmful white sugar, and unhealthy greasy oil that is used to make these foods will leave a long-term impact on your health. Here are some simple steps that can be followed this Diwali to keep the blood-sugar levels under control while you cautiously feast on your favourite sweets and festive foods:

Dr Meghana Pasi, a nutrition consultant with the MyThali Program by ArogyaWorld, recommends that instead of gorging on large portions of meals, one should uniformly distribute their intake of carbohydrates across various meals to avoid steep fluctuations in blood sugar.

Pasi also recommends that people should consume foods with low glycemic index (GI) which indicates the blood sugar raising effect of a food. If a person consumes a food with GI of 70, the blood sugar would increase by 70 percent over a two hour period as compared to sugar level rise after consuming the same amount of pure glucose.

Pasi mentions that one should mix foods that have low and high GI values to decrease the overall GI of a meal. Consider adding vegetables to upma, poha, rice, and paranthas. Adding different types of lentils to rice-based recipes like khichdi, pulao, or dosa will also bring the same effect.

Besides following a balanced diet, one should also maintain a regular exercise routine to burn the extra calories and get your heart pumping. Choose healthy oils, like sunflower, canola, olive oils instead of refined or palm oil if you are having anything fried.

You can include healthy sweet substitutes like jaggery, honey, dates to feed your sweet tooth. Enhance the flavour of your sweets with healthy and traditional herbs and spices like cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg and fennels.

