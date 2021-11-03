Diwali 2021: Shilpa Shetty Extends Warm Wishes in This Gorgeous Pink Ethnic Outfit

Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Chhoti Diwali, is being celebrated on November 3. It will mark the second day of five-day-long Diwali festivity. On Choti Diwali, people clean their houses and workplaces or offices. Diwali will be observed tomorrow on November 4. The festivities have already commenced in the houses of the celebrities of the tinsel town. The Bollywood celebrities have been updating their social media profiles with some major cues on how to get ready for the festive season.

Shilpa Shetty, on November 2, shared warm wishes for her fans. The actress, who is celebrating Diwali with her family this year, shared a gorgeous shot of herself. Shilpa basked in all the Diwali vibes of diyas, lights, and love. Shilpa also penned a heartwarming post on all that she is wishing for Diwali, this year.

In the stunning picture, Shilpa was seen adorning a pink ethnic attire. The outfit was embroidered and handwoven with silver and white zari. To add to the festive vibes, a golden lamp was placed on her hands with the fire lit. Giving a candid shot, she looked away from the camera as she smiled for the picture. “As the Festival of Lights begins, light up your lives with positivity, happiness, gratitude, love, and smiles… Happy Dhanteras, Happy Diwali. Stay healthy, stay happy," she captioned the post.

The festival of lights, Diwali is almost here. Every year, the festival is usually celebrated in the month of October and November. On this day, Goddess Laxmi is worshipped. The festival is an invitation for wealth and prosperity to come home. For the festival, houses are decked up with lights, people wear their best ethnic outfits and offer prayers with their families.

According to Hindu mythology, this ancient festival of Diwali was first celebrated when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya from his 14 years of exile. He was accompanied by his wife Sita, brother Lakshman and Hanuman. Diwali or Deepavali is celebrated with much pomp and show across the country.

