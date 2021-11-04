Diwali 2021: Skin and Hair Detox Tips That Everyone Should Follow Post Deepavali Celebrations

Diwali preparation is at its peak for most of the people as India gets ready to celebrate the festival of lights today, 4. While we are currently over the moon with the excitement of the festivity, we must also be mindful of taking care of our hair and skin; as all the Diwali preparation, including buying gifts, cleaning, decorating the house, indulging in sweets and delicacies; along with the pollution will very soon drain out the lustre. If we must retain the glow and suppleness, then some effort needs to be put to maintain a healthy glow.

>Follow these hair and skin care tips post your Diwali celebration to restore normalcy:

Exfoliate and moisturize

Post-Diwali, give your hair and skin some much-needed love by massaging, and exfoliating the dead cells. The heavy makeup, hair styling might have taken a toll on the skin pores, and harmed your scalp. Use organic multani mitti or besan, sandalwood, rice flour, turmeric powder, rose water in your face pack and apply on your face.

You can use henna or a homemade hair mask with curd, lemon, egg white, honey to replenish and soften the hair as post-festive treatment. Use face and hair serum to replenish the moisture lost.

Use natural or organic oil

Massage your hair and skin with oil to rejuvenate. Exposure to heat and chemicals cause clogged pores and damage the skin and hair. Hydrate them both internally (by drinking adequate water) and externally (using coconut, olive oil).

Detox

Flush out the toxins from your body (the calories gained due to oily food, sweets). Drink lots of fluids, eat fresh fruits, leafy green vegetables, nuts and follow a clean eating routine. Cleanse the body both internal and externally.

>Apart from all the aforementioned skin care-routines, here are some additional tips to be followed post-Diwali:

Cut down on sugar and sweetened drinks.

Do exercises, yoga, and regularize sleep routine.

Avoid chemical treatments on skin and hair as prolonged use will damage it further. Also, don’t use hair styling with machines or iron for some time.

