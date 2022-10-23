Diwali 2022: Aloo Namakpare to Veggie Pinwheels, 5 Easy Snack Recipes For Deepavali

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Diwali is the festival of lights, diyas, sweets, and family and friends’ gatherings. It is a celebration that brings the entire country together under one roof. There is no doubt that food plays a significant role during Diwali celebrations. The combination of fried food and exquisite sweets may win anyone’s heart.

Dry snacks like chakli, chivda, puris, sev, and gathiya are popular in many households. If you’re having a Diwali celebration, surprise your guests with some tasty snacks. Don’t know what to cook? What about some quick and easy recipes? Here’s a guide to 5 mouth-watering snack recipes you can prepare this Diwali.

Aloo Namakpare

Mix maida, sooji, besan, ajwain, salt, and red chilli powder in a bowl. Add oil to form a crumbly mixture. Add some grated boiled potatoes to produce a dough. Roll the dough out thinly and cut it into triangles. Deep fry the triangles. Toss with red chilli powder, black salt, black pepper powder, chaat masala, jeera powder, and mint powder, and serve the yummy namakpare.

Chatpata Khasta Masala Samosa

Take maida, wheat flour, ajwain, salt, oil, and water to make a dough. Allow the dough to rest for 10 minutes. To make the filling, mix aloo bhujia, moong dal, mixed namkeen mixture, acted peanuts, cashew nuts, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, chaat masala, and salt in a blender. Add raisins and schezwan sauce to this mixture and roll into little balls. Cut the samosa dough into diamond shapes, stuff it with masala balls, fold, and deep fry and you are good to go with hot samosa dumplings.

Sabudana Vada

The crunchy Sabudana Vada is a crispy and crunchy Indian snack or meal that is irresistibly tasty. It can be eaten as a snack on its own or with spicy green chutney or tomato ketchup. To make this, soak sabudana in water until it can be easily mashed. Once melted, combine it with the potato, ginger, chopped green chillies, peanuts or cashew nuts, salt, red chile powder, hing, coriander leaves, chat masala, and rice flour to make the vadas. When served hot, it tastes best.

Crazy Masala Fries

Blend boiling potatoes with chopped onions, garlic cloves, oil, and dried red chillies in a blender. Mix in the rice flour, besan, potato paste, salt, pasta masala, and black pepper powder. Make a dough and only add water as needed. Roll the dough out into thick sheets and cut it into strips. They are deep-fried and served with a sauce.

Veggie Pinwheels

These simple bite-size snacks are made with puff pastry sheets and your favourite spring vegetables. Fried onion, garlic, ginger, green chile, carrots, beans, and coriander leaves are wrapped into puff pastry sheets and cut into rounds. It is then deep-fried or baked.

