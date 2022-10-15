Diwali 2022: Confused About How to Decorate The Balcony? Here Are Some Simple Tricks

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is just around the corner. This year, the auspicious celebration will commence on October 22 and conclude on October 26. You must have already begun Diwali preparations at your house, by cleaning the house, buying sweets, and bringing home firecrackers for your kids. As you dive into the fun and fervour of Diwali, you might be expecting relatives, friends, and families at your residence during these few days. On such an occasion, it is equally important to make an impression and decorate your house in the best possible way. Although we decorate our interiors well, we tend to forget to beautify our balconies. So, if you too seem to be clueless about how to decorate your balcony, then these tips might help you out:

Fairy lights

Regardless of how big or tiny your outdoor space is, fairy lights can enhance the beauty of any place. Use string lights to decorate the railing and wrap them over each rod. If you want to add an extra touch, then place them loosely on the side walls of the room to form a canopy-like structure of lights.

Enhance walls

To add a creative touch to your balcony, you can decorate the walls of your house with wall hangings, lanterns, wall paint or even posters. Paste fairy or string lights on the walls, designing them the way you want to admire the play of lights and decor on your balcony.

Rearrange seating

If you are inviting guests to your house during Diwali, then rearrange the seating arrangement on your balcony by choosing the right furniture. While you can have metallic chairs and tables for larger spaces, it is advisable to go in for lightweight and cosy furniture for smaller spaces.

Minimalistic decor

Since the balcony is comparatively a more compact sitting area, do not overdo the decoration as it might appear clumsy. You can use small house plants and adorn glass bowls or vases with rose petals to give a minimalistic yet artistic touch to your balconies.

