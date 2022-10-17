Diwali 2022: Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja to Bhai Dooj, Here's the 5-day Calendar for Deepavali

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: India is known for its festivals which are celebrated with much fun and pomp. And one of the biggest and most awaited festivals for Hindus across the world is Diwali or Deepawali. The festival of lights celebrates the return of Lord Ram and Sita to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile. Diwali celebrations last for 5 days starting with Dhanteras.

Here’s a list of the 5 days of Diwali:

Dhanteras; Date: October 22 (Saturday)

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi marks the beginning of the 5 day’s festive gala accompanied by various pujas. On this day, Lord Kuber, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Dhanvantri are worshipped. Dhanteras is considered an auspicious occasion for buying gold, silver, utensils, and even gadgets.

Naraka Chaturdasi/Chhoti Diwali; Date: October 23 (Sunday)

Chhoti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated on the second day. It is believed that Narakasur was defeated by Lord Krishna on this auspicious day. Lord Krishna helped thousands of girls who were held captive by the asura. This year Naraka Chaturdashi and Diwali will be celebrated on the same day.

Lakshmi Puja/Diwali; Date: October 24 (Monday)

Diwali is celebrated to welcome Lord Rama to Ayodhya after he completed his 14 years of exile and killed the evil king of Lanka, Ravana. The people of Ayodhya celebrated the return of Lord Rama, his wife Sita and brother Lakshman by lighting up the entire kingdom with earthen lamps and decorating their houses. In most households across the country, Goddess Lakshmi is also worshipped for wealth and prosperity during Diwali.

Govardhan Puja; Date: October 25 (Tuesday)

Usually celebrated a day after Diwali, this year Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on October 26 because of Surya Grahan (Solar Eclipse) on 25th October. Eclipses are considered to be an inauspicious time to visit temples or perform any puja. As per the scriptures, it is believed that the villagers of Gokul faced the wrath of Lord Indra. It was Lord Krishna who rescued them by lifting the Govardhan Hill and providing them with shelter. It is also known as Annakoot Puja.

Bhai Dooj; Date: October 26 (Wednesday)

Bhai Dooj celebrates the love and bond of siblings. On this day, sisters apply tilak on the foreheads of their brothers, followed by aarti. Sisters pray for long life and good health for their brothers, who in turn promise to protect them.

