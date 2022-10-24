Diwali 2022: Did You Know Sleeping on the Night of Lakshmi Puja Can Make You Lose Blessings?

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Diwali is one of the grandest festivals celebrated in India. The five-day-long festivities begin with Dhanteras and end with Bhai Dooj. Also called the Festival of Lights, it marks the victory of good over evil and of light over darkness. There are several stories in Hindu traditions about the significance of Diwali.

Regardless of the story you follow, one belief remains the same. Diwali is incomplete without seeking the blessing of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Did you know sleeping on the night of Diwali can make you lose that blessing? Read on to find more:

Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on Diwali night. On Diwali, the entire house is cleaned and illuminated to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees also offer her a lotus flower. It is considered customary to not sleep the whole night on this day. Devotees believe that after the Lakshmi Puja conducted on the evening of Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi enters the home that has pleased her.

Devotees are also advised to make sure every corner of the house is well-lit during this night. Goddess Lakshmi should also be offered dishes or bhog of her choice several times during the night. One should also light an earthen lamp near the idol of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. They must make sure that it does not extinguish the entire night. To make sure of it, people are asked to stay awake during Diwali nights.

As per belief, people should not clean the house on Diwali night or take out the garbage.

