Diwali 2022: How to Control Diabetes While Being Tempted by Sweets?

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: As Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is just around the corner-the deluge of good food and preparations has already begun. Diwali, as we all know, is incomplete without sweets. And, it gets really hard to control cravings. If you are someone who is suffering from diabetes and loves sweets, then this article is your stop. Take a look at the suggestions below to find out.

Exercise portion control

While it’s easy to get swayed by the sheer variety of rich foods, followed by desserts on Diwali, it’s always better to be cautious and take care of your food portions. Doing so, will not only keep your carbohydrate and sugar intake levels in check but will also allow you to diversify your palate and try new things. If you’re especially craving a sweet treat, stay away from ghee-laden laddoos and instead, munch on seasonal fruits. Monitor your blood sugar levels daily

If you're a diabetic, you know how important it is to keep a check on your daily blood sugar levels. Doing so diligently during Diwali will ensure that your sugar levels don't shoot up dangerously and don't experience fatigue or dizzy spells during the festivities. Eat sweets, but in moderation

Consult your doctor and before Diwali, make a list of approved sweets for yourself if you suffer from diabetes. Doing so will not only ensure that you don't miss out on any traditional sweets but will also give you an idea about what portion size will be the healthiest for you. Add beans and legumes to your diet

Several kinds of beans such as lentils, kidney, black or chickpea beans are low glycemic index foods. This means that consuming them won’t spike your blood sugar levels as opposed to sweets laden with sugar and fat.

