Diwali 2022: Say Yes to an Eco-Friendly and Green Diwali by Following These Tips

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Diwali is the time to celebrate and have fun with friends and family. Stubble burning, noise pollution, weather patterns along with bursting of fire crackers which lead to smog and low air quality affects the environment and our health during this time.

Air pollution can wreak havoc on our body by harming our organs, aggravate bronchial asthma, allergies, cause fatigue, anxiety, headaches, affect the eyes, throat and nose, and harm the nervous, respiratory and cardiovascular systems. The scenario is the same every year in spite of the drastic climatic changes across the world. However, like every year, this year too it is important to celebrate the festival consciously by opting for an eco-friendly Deepawali.

Here are a few tips for an eco-friendly and green Diwali:

Diwali is called the festival of lights. So instead of agarbattis, use oil lamps, ghee-filled diyas, orange-peel lamps and LED lights. These products are re-usable and will help reduce waste and save money. Avoid burning crackers. Crackers create smoke and a lot of waste as it can be difficult to dispose. Instead opt for green fire crackers. Crackers contain gases like nitrogen oxides and sulphur dioxide for the colors and sparkle that linger in the atmosphere and can irritate our eyes and clog our lungs. Opt for eco-friendly gifting options and say no to plastic. Choose to gift your loved ones scents and agarbattis made of natural ingredients. Opt to gift potted plants, organic skincare, bedsheets or cushion covers made of natural material. Wrap your gifts in a newspaper or cloth instead of the plastic wrapping paper. Make biodegradable rangolis for an eco-friendly Diwali. Instead of buying colors that have chemical which while disposing end up polluting the environment. Instead opt for rangolis made with chalks, natural colors, spices from the kitchen, or flowers. When disposed, these can mix with the soil and not cause pollution. Try to make your food at home. Instead of ordering from outside which may be delivered in a plastic box. Make your food with natural ingredients using organic food items for a nutritional intake.

