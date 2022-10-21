Diwali 2022: Skin Care Tips To Glow This Festive Season

As the festival of Diwali approaches, taking care of our skin becomes more crucial. To have a festive glow on Diwali, it’s about time you start focusing on some skincare routine. With all the household work of cleaning, eating oily food and sweets, wearing makeup for a long duration, and pollution all around may lead to a dull look at the festival. To ensure it doesn’t happen to you, follow these tips and make your skin glow. So, let’s begin!

Always begin with cleansing

Advertisement

Cleansing helps in removing all the impurities from the face, unclogging the pores, and making your skin more fresh and clear. Each skin type is different, and so are the products in the market. So choose the right cleanser for your skin.

Exfoliate

Exfoliation is one of the most critical steps in a skincare routine, as it helps in removing dead skin cells from the face and makes your skin clear and supple. Do it twice a week to have healthy and glowing skin on Diwali.

Essential oil and Vitamin E

Ensure to apply Vitamin E and essential oil that protects your skin after the festival. Also, drink at least 8-10 glasses of water, as it’s the best way to make your skin fresh and glow.

Apply Face Mask

Keeping your skin hydrated is a must; applying a face mask once or twice a week works amazingly. It will help wean off all the exhaustion and stress from the face. Also, if you have an aloe vera plant in your vicinity, you can apply its natural aloe gel and give your skin proper hydration.

Apply Sunscreen

Advertisement

Do not forget to apply sunscreen post-Diwali celebration. Purchase a good quality sunscreen with powerful UV protection. It will help fight free radicals and keep the skin healthy and glowing.

Try to avoid makeup

Do not apply makeup for a few days after the Diwali celebration, and let your skin breathe.

Stay tuned for more!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here