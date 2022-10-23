Diwali 2022: Step-by-step Guide to Prepare Chirote, the Sweet and Flaky Snack from Maharashtra

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Diwali is synonymous with sweets. With guests arriving constantly, a quick and easy festive snack is always a welcome addition to the recipe book. Chirote is one such sweet, flaky snack that you can prepare this Diwali. Popular in several regions of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana, the dish is a feast for the eyes and a treat for people with a sweet tooth.

To top it off, the delicacy can be made from ingredients found commonly in the Indian kitchen. Read on to find out how to prepare this scrumptious snack in under an hour.

To make eight servings, you will need the following ingredients:

1.5 cups refined flour (maida)

1/4th cup semolina (rava)

2 tablespoons of hot ghee

4 tablespoons of room-temperature ghee

4 cups of sugar

2-4 tablespoons of milk

4-6 green cardamoms (elaichi)

1 cup of corn flour

A pinch of salt

Sugar syrup

Finely cut or powdered pistachios for garnish

Oil for deep frying

Water for the dough

Step-by-step guide to make Chirote:

Start off by making the dough for the Chirote. Add the maida, rava, and salt to a bowl or parat. Pour the hot ghee into this mixture and start kneading. Add water as needed. You will need a tight, soft dough. Once this is ready, cover it and put it aside for 10-15 minutes. Meanwhile, add the remaining room-temperature ghee and corn flour to a mixing bowl. Whisk them together till they form a smooth, thick paste. Set this aside while you prepare the sugar syrup. For the syrup, heat the sugar mixed with two cups of water on medium flame. Add elaichi to the mix. To enhance the flavour of the elaichi, put in the green pods and the black seeds separately. Pour in the milk and continue stirring till a slightly thick consistency is achieved. Remember to discard the layer of scum that forms on top of the syrup. Make three or four chapattis out of your dough. Sandwich the thick ghee and corn flour paste between the layers of the chappatis. Flatten your chapatti and paste the layer once again using the rolling pin. Gently roll it up into a cylinder. Make sure you push the ends of the cylinder inwards to seal it. Then, cut the roll at gaps of roughly one inch. Flatten the pieces with your fingers, so they look like small discs. Deep fry these discs till they are cream or golden brown in colour. Dip them into the sugar syrup and let the excess drop out from the discs. Garnish the Chirote with powdered sugar, pistachios, and other dry fruits of your choice.

