Diwali 2022: Symbolic Foods to Eat During the Festival of Lights

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with great zeal by people across India. On this day, devotees worship the idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesh. In course of the 5-day-long celebrations of Deepavali, people perform puja, relish varieties of sweets, snacks and light lamps and diyas to decorate their homes.

ALSO READ: Happy Diwali 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Deepavali

This year, we have brought you a list of symbolic foods that are most preferred during Diwali festivities.

Advertisement

Aloo Tikki

These small fried patties are made from mashed potatoes and are typically served with green chutney or tomato sauce. Their appearance and flavour are similar to potato pancakes and are usually crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. It is a must-include dish in your Diwali menu.

ALSO READ: Happy Diwali 2022: Wishes, Photos, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share with Your Boss and Colleagues

Chivda

Chivda is a flattened rice flake that serves as a great snack when mixed with a variety of dried ingredients, such as peanuts, chickpeas, fried onion, and fried lentils. It is one of the essential snacks on the Diwali menu.

Advertisement

Samosas

Who doesn’t like samosas? These are triangle-shaped and stuffed with a mix of mashed potatoes, peas, onions and spices. However, for this special occasion,you can also make sweet samosas with fillings of coconut, cardamom, and sugar.

Gulab Jamun

Advertisement

The dessert is (almost) everybody’s favourite. A Diwali celebration is incomplete without these delectable sweets dipped in sugar syrup. This sweet dish has a rich texture and a delightful flavour.

Sooji Halwa

Sooji halwa is a dish that is commonly prepared on special occasions in every Indian household. It is commonly served at birthday parties and festivals because everyone enjoys the taste!

Rice Kheer

Rice kheer is a famous dessert that can be made quickly and easily with just a few ingredients. Kheer is an excellent dish to serve at a festival or simply as a dessert after dinner.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here