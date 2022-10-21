Diwali 2022: This Dhanteras, Add These Stunning Jewellery Pieces to Your Collection

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: The festival of lights, Diwali is just around the corner. Widely celebrated across India, Diwali calls for big gatherings and grand celebrations. Right before the festival begins, the house is decorated and prepped for guests. However, the most exciting part of Diwali is the shopping spree.

From buying exquisite jewellery to decorating the house with diyas, Dhanteras marks the beginning of the 5-day long Diwali festivities. Buying precious metals on the day of Dhanteras is considered to be auspicious.

However, if you are unsure of what kind of jewellery you should buy this Dhanteras, here’s a quick guide to help you decide:

Rings

There are a wide variety of rings for you to choose from- a solitaire or couple bands, minimalist and office wear, religious, stackables and even sliders. As a consumer, you have endless choices. You can opt for gold, silver, diamond, or navratna. You can also buy designer toe rings and dainty anklets which you can style in your everyday looks as well.

Nose Pin

Whether for festivals or for regular office wear, you can also invest your money in buying nose pins, nose rings or nose screws in gold, silver or diamond. It is also a perfect gift for your loved one.

Earrings

From danglers to studs, jhumkas to statement pieces, you have a wide variety to choose from. Chandbalis and ear cuffs are in trend now and you can consider buying them to accessorize your outfit.

Necklace or chain

Dhanteras is a good time to invest a chunk of your money in gold. Whether for marriage or for personal liking, you can think of buying an elegant necklace for yourself. If you want to lower your budget, you can always opt for a simple chain.

Bangles or Bracelet

Another chunky piece of jewellery you can invest in is a bracelet. Ranging in designs, thickness and metal embellishments, you can opt for a traditional bangle or designer bangle as well. However, if your purpose is office wear, go for sleek and dainty bracelets for a minimalistic look.

Pendants

If you have chains at home, add a beautiful pendant to it. You can buy pendants in many designs from floral to abstract. Alphabet pendants are also in trend these days.

Mangalsutra

This Dhanteras, buy yourself beautiful black-beaded wedding jewellery- a mangalsutra chain. Now that the trends are changing, mangalsutras can also be found in the form of bracelets too.

Cufflinks

Cufflinks make for an ideal gifting option. However, you can buy cufflinks for yourself and add them to your formal attire. You can opt for a sleek design or go for chunky details as well.

Modern Jewellery

There are many jewellery brands that have come up with minimalistic and dainty pieces that you can style in your everyday fashion. From small pendants to studs, sleek bracelets or mid rings, you can find it all.

Meenakari Jewellery

If you love jewellery but want something colourful and bright, get a beautiful Meenakari piece to upgrade your fashion wardrobe. A bold jhumka or a statement necklace, the choice is yours.

