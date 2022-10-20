Diwali 2022: Tips To Keep Your Child Safe From Firecrackers

The festival of Diwali is celebrated with great fervour. As the joyous festival approaches, it’s critical to be aware of the serious risks that firecrackers bring with them, especially if you’re a parent.

Because of the widespread use of firecrackers, candles, and diyas for decoration, many also get injured during the festival every year. Children, with their inquisitive nature, are especially vulnerable to accidents during the busy festival. Mishaps are the last thing anyone wants. So, take extra precautions for your child’s safety, especially when handling fireworks and diyas.

Here are some helpful tips to ensure that both you and your children have a good time without getting hurt:

Advertisement

When handling fireworks, keep children under close supervision.

Top showsha video

Ensure that your kids are informed about the long-term effects of fireworks on the environment.

Do not allow your children to light multiple firecrackers at the same time.

Make sure that your kids are only lighting minimal fireworks, like flower pots and chakras.

To prevent your kids from tampering with or ingesting firecrackers, store them safely out of their reach. Similarly, keep firecrackers away from flammable areas or objects.

Buy your kids long sparklers or incense sticks to light firecrackers so that they can do so safely and without burning their hands. This will allow them to light the firecracker from a distance.

Educate your children about the dangers of accidents caused by carelessness long before they start bursting firecrackers.

While lighting fireworks, ensure that the children wear well-fitting cotton clothing Elaborate clothing and synthetic materials are highly flammable when bursting firecrackers.

Always set off firecrackers in an open, flat area where there are no obstacles, such as trees or overhead wires.

A First Aid Box should always be available whenever you get kids to burst crackers. The first aid kit can come in handy in giving someone immediate first aid in case of minor burns.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here