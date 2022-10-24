Diwali 2022: Top Apple Music Playlist for This Festive Season

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Diwali celebrations are all about fun, food, friends, family and of course, music. But with all the hectic preparation, people often forget about selecting songs for the Diwali party or leave until the very last minute. Curated playlists on online platforms like Apple Music can be total live safer during such festivals. They also help in discovering new music, assigning music for parties, and simply listening to music without having to think about which song to play next.

As we prepare to immerse ourselves in the joyous atmosphere of the festival of lights, let’s take a look at some of Apple Music’s popular Diwali songs from Bollywood movies and other genres that can enhance your Diwali celebrations.

Here are the top Diwali playlists on Apple Music for this Diwali season.

Diwali Party: Bollywood (Apple Music Bollywood)

https://music.apple.com/in/playlist/diwali-party-bollywood/pl.3898d8c258ca49579613e75f245cd731

Many great Diwali songs have been composed by Bollywood and here is a playlist of these songs that will add a magical touch to your Diwali celebrations.

Diwali Party Hoppers (Apple Music Tamil)

https://music.apple.com/in/playlist/diwali-party-hoppers/pl.f092efcd0ba54e13bcefdb7ff5751cf3

To celebrate the joyous Diwali festival, keep things moving to a set of up-tempo Tamil beats like Enjoy Enjaami and many more

Hindustani Classical Music For Diwali (Apple Music Indian Classical)

https://music.apple.com/in/playlist/hindustani-classical-music-for-diwali/pl.2dbcdb6b3eb747f296dc5570ef1a03c5

On this Diwali evening, enjoy this playlist of classical and devotional songs with the sound of traditions.

Celebrate Diwali: ‘90s Party (Apple Music Bollywood)

https://music.apple.com/in/playlist/celebrate-diwali-90s-party/pl.7c69217d196147acba6493904e324b5e

Relive the 90s with these classic hits that will spice up your Diwali party.

Major Lazer’s Diwali Playlist

https://music.apple.com/in/playlist/major-lazers-diwali-playlist/pl.1ed227fed1094af88127039c114d6c7b

If you aren’t too fond of Bollywood songs, Apple Music has you covered with an English playlist by Major Lazer, who are all about celebrating the beauty in diversity around the world through music, and Diwali is a perfect example of that.

Users with a subscription to Apple Music on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and other Apple devices can enjoy these playlists, and so can those who have not subscribed, as Apple Music is free for three months when you sign up for the free trial.

