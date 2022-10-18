Diwali 2022: Why Do We Celebrate Deepavali? Here Are Different Reasons Why India Celebrates Festival of Lights

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Diwali is one of the most auspicious festivals in India. It is commemorated with great fervour and enthusiasm in the country. People burst crackers and decorate their homes with lights and diyas on this day. The festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Rama over demon-king Ravana and his return to Ayodhya.

Celebrated in the month of Kartika, it generally lasts five days, starting from Dhanteras, then Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali), Lakshmi Pujan (Badi Diwali), Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. This year Lakshmi Pujan is on October 24.

But did you know that there is more than one reason why India celebrates Diwali? Read here to learn about the different reasons.

As per the Hindu epic Ramayana, Diwali marks the return of Lord Rama, his wife Sita and brother Laxmana to Ayodhya. They came back after spending 14 years in exile and defeating the Lanka King Ravana. Another reason for the Diwali celebration is the birth of Goddess Lakshmi. Also, the deity on the night of Diwali chose lord Vishnu as her husband and the two were bonded in holy matrimony. In the epic Mahabharata, the five Pandava brothers were duped into losing a gambling bet, and the Kauravas exiled them for 12 years. According to the epic, Diwali is the day on which the Pandavas return to Hastinapur. Eastern India, particularly West Bengal, observes Diwali as Kali Puja in honour of Goddess Kali, who is said to have gone on a destructive rampage to rid the earth of all demons. The day is also observed as Bandi Chhor Diwas (prisoner release day) to mark the historical release of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind, from Mughal prison along with 52 kings in the early 17th century. Diwali marks the beginning of a new year in some western Indian states, such as Gujarat. In Jainism, the festival of lights commemorates Mahavira’s attainment of moksha or salvation in Bihar’s Pavapuri. Lord Vishnu, in his fifth Vaman-avatar, is said to have rescued Goddess Lakshmi from King Bali’s prison. King Bali was exiled on this day at the command of Lord Vishnu to rule the underworld.

