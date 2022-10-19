Diwali or Guilt Trip? 5 Reliable Diwali Tips to Not Disturb Your Fitness Regime This Festive Season

Diwali is quickly approaching. It is India’s most important and largest festival, linked with lights, crackers, and wonderful delicacies. However, crackers should not be included because they cause noise pollution and are dangerous. So, during Diwali, light some sky lanterns and feast on a variety of desserts and delectable foods.

But what about your diet and your overall health? Even when you binge on sweets, chocolates, desserts, and snacks, guilt is operating inside you, warning you about your health. So, instead of just overindulging this Diwali, experience a guilt-free Diwali where you can eat wonderful dishes in a planned manner without jeopardizing your health and diet program.

Dr. Archana Batra, nutritionist, certified diabetes educator and physiotherapist gives tips on how not to feel guilty and disturb your fitness regime during the festive season.

Keep hydrating

It’s difficult to keep track of how much water you’ve been drinking with all of the cleaning, cooking, and decorating that Diwali requires. But there’s something you should know. Drinking water at evenly spaced intervals throughout the day (at least 10 glasses) minimizes misleading ‘hunger’ alerts. So, when you’re well-hydrated, you’re less likely to reach for a high-fat or unhealthy sweet/snack when your house is presumably full of it.

Opt for homemade sweets and snacks

Sweets are a vital component of Diwali, and no celebration is complete without mithai. Cutting them down will ruin the festival atmosphere, which is the last thing we want. Instead of purchasing sweets and packaged foods, make your own because they may include hidden amounts of sugar and calories. You won’t gain weight or feel bad about eating homemade sweets because you’ll know exactly how much of everything goes into creating them.

Do at least 15 minutes of cardio

Avoid using the festive season as an excuse to skip workouts and stray from your regular schedule. A 15-minute workout is all you need to stay in shape. It might be a quick walk, run, jog, burpees, jumping jacks, jumping squats, spot jog, skipping, or anything else that gets your heart rate up.

Choose alternatives

You can also choose alternate foods that are low in calories and created with healthy ingredients. Choose sugar-free alternative sweets or cakes, and experiment with millet-based foods to help you get through these days without gaining too much weight. You can also develop healthier versions at home by swapping high-calorie items such as ghee and baking or air frying rather than deep oil frying. Replace typical dessert components with natural or healthier sweeteners. Instead of table sugar, use dates, stevia, or raw honey.

Plan your meal wisely

Before you go to a party, plan your day. It does not imply that you starve yourself during the day because you will end up overindulging at night. Make sure you eat your regular meals during the day and don’t go to the party hungry. Before you leave the house, eat a soup or salad to assist your brain decides what you must eat and what you can skip at the restaurant or party. Decide what you want to eat first.

Begin with fibres such as salads or stir-fried veggies, which will keep you full and going for a while.

