Diwali Quiz 2022: Test Your Knowledge With This Interesting Trivia

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: The festival of lights Diwali is around the corner. It will be celebrated on October 24. The festivities will begin with Dhanteras. The five-day-long festivities will end with Bhai Dooj. Now, without wasting much time, let us check our GK skills. You can also use this questions during the party at your home.

1. How many days do people celebrate Diwali?

a. 1

b. 7

c. 3

d. 5

2. Diwali is observed in which month according to the Hindu calendar?

a) Ashwin

b) Bhadra

c) Asvina

d) Kartika

3. Thalai Deepavali is a unique Diwali custom of which Indian State?

a) Tamil Nadu

b) Kerela

c) Andhra Pradesh

d) Telangana

4. The name Diwali is derived from the Sanskrit term Deepavali. What is Deepavali English translation?

a) Row of colours

b) Colourful lights

c) Row of lights

d) Victory of the light

5. Which day of Diwali, commemorating Krishna’s defeat of Indra is called Goverdhan Puja, Balipratipada, or Annakut?

a) Fifth

b) Third

c) Second

d) Fourth

6. South Indians celebrate Diwali in honour of lord Krishana’s win over which Demon King

a) Bhandasura

b) Narakasura

c) Rakshasa

d) Yakshas

7. Diwali always occurs on:

a) Full moon night

b) New Moon

c) First quarter of the moon

d) Crescent moon

8. Which popular Indian Monument’s foundation stone was laid on the day of Diwali?

a) Red Fort

b) Amber Fort

c) Golden Temple

d) Taj Mahal

9. Which is the first day of Diwali, dedicated to cleaning homes and purchasing small items of gold?

a) Naraka Chaturdashi

b) Dhanteras

c) Bhai Doj

d) Goverdhan Puja

10. In which among the following Indian States Diwali is celebrated as Kali Puja?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Nagaland

c) West Bengal

d) Bihar

11. Diwali commemorates the spiritual enlightenment of which two famous saints

a) Buddha and Jesus

b) Guru Nanak and Prophet

c) Vardhman Mahavir and Swami Dayananda Saraswati

d) Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Shri Ramakrishna Paramahansa

12. Who was the first US President to host a Diwali party at the White House?

a) Bill Clinton

b) Donald Trump

c) Joe Biden

d) Barack Obama

13. According to Hindu beliefs, during Diwali how many diyas should be lit on Diwali?

a) 14

b) 11

c) 13

d) 21

14. According to Ramanyan texts which of the following is true

a) The release of the sixth Guru, Hargobind

b) The return of Prince Rama of Ayodhya

c) Lord Mahavira attained enlightenment

d) All of the above

15. What does Diwali commonly known in Sikhism?

a) Deepawali

b) Bhaubeej

c) Bandi Chhor Diwas

d) None of the above

Answer Key

1. d) 5

2. d) Kartika

3. a) Tamil Nadu

4. c) Row of lights

5. d) Fourth

6. b) Narakasura

7. b) New Moon

8. c) Golden Temple

9. b) Dhanteras

10. c) West Bengal

11. c) Vardhmana Mahavir and Swami Dayananda Saraswati

12. d) Barack Obama

13. c)13

14. b) The return of Prince Rama of Ayodhya

15. c) Bandi Chhor Diwas

