DIY Face Packs For Radiant Glow On Wedding Day

A flawless skin, a stunning lehenga, and heaps of jewelry - a bride-to-be makes sure these are on point before her big day! Nothing is more attractive than a radiant glow on a bride’s face. And wouldn’t it be amazing if you can get that classic bridal glow at home without spending any bucks on expensive salon sessions? Are you ready to shine like a star on your D-day? From Multani Mitti to fruits, try out these DIY face packs that often suit every skin type and will give you a radiant glow.

Multani Mitti face pack

This face pack is regarded as the best option for a natural skin pack. Millions of women have endorsed this tried-and-tested product as the greatest way to achieve a healthy glow. Multani Mitti is a powerful, natural clay.

Two teaspoons of Multani Mitti should be combined with a dash of sandalwood powder, and turmeric. Use lemon juice to make a smooth paste. Put on this herbal face mask and leave it on till it dries. Use cold water to wash. Try this pack for 3–5 times a week.

Aloe Vera face pack

Aloe Vera is one of the greatest natural skincare ingredients. It is utilized in cosmetics and beauty potions. It instantly removes sun tan and sun-induced dark patches. This is a genuine product for any bride who wants to pamper her skin.

All you have to do is scoop the gel from one aloe leaf into a bowl, add half a spoon of turmeric, and mix with honey. This combination, when well mixed and used on your face twice a day, can eventually restore UV damage to your skin. Simply apply this face pack twice daily for 20 minutes each, once in the morning and once at bedtime, and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Hibiscus and Rose Face Pack

The highly effective hibiscus and rose flower face packs will give you luminous, smooth, and floral skin. Once you’ve harvested these flowers from your garden, be sure to wash them thoroughly and remove their petals so you can ground them. Add a few drops of water to it and blend it into a paste. Apply the mixture to your face and neck after mixing 1 tablespoon of curd and 2 tablespoons of fuller’s earth. Let it sit for 20 minutes. To achieve the greatest revitalizing bridal glow before the big day, wash your face with cold water.

