DIY Ghee Recipes To Tackle Dryness This Winter

Remember waiting for your mother to put ghee on your lips stepping out for school every winter? It was a ritual that she never missed, and you ended up with glossy and soft lips. Although there are several moisturising lip balms available in the market that has natural ingredients, however, there is nothing like the household staple desi ghee working its charm on dry and flaky skin during wintry nights.

Desi ghee has various benefits for the body as it is loaded with nutrients like Omega-3 Fatty acids, Vitamins - A, B12, D, E, and K, and antioxidants.

Softens and hydrates the skin giving it a natural glow

Lightens the dark spots and reduces dark circles

Repairs dry and damaged skin and prevents chapping of the lips

It can heal minor wounds

Helps in rejuvenating the eyes

Here are some recipes you can use for your skin and hair -

Face Mask

Ghee + Besan + Turmeric

This mask will leave your face soft and hydrated. The presence of besan will act as a gentle exfoliator which will remove dead skin cells and also help in removing dark spots.

Moisturizer

Ghee + Aloe Vera Gel

Apply it to your skin, especially your elbows, knees, ankles, and hands. Leave it on for half an hour and wash it off. If your skin has been turning white or flaky due to dryness, this recipe is perfect to tackle the situation and keep your skin moisturized and hydrated.

Body Scrub

Ghee + Besan + Milk + Sugar

Just add these ingredients together and massage the potion on your skin gently in a circular motion. The presence of sugar and besan will exfoliate the skin, while ghee and milk will act as a hydrating agent by repairing the dry skin, adding glow, and reducing pigmentation or dark spots.

Hair and Scalp Mask

Ghee + Yogurt + Honey + Egg White

Mix the ingredients together and apply the mask to your hair. Shampoo after one hour and let your hair air dry. Your hair will look nourished and the mask will add some extra lustre to the locks. Yoghurt will remove any bacterial buildup, while honey will reduce any inflammation. Egg white will add lustre and ghee will add hydration to the hair.

Hand Cream

Ghee + Coconut oil or Almond Oil

Mix ghee with either of the oils and apply it to your dry hands for soft and supple skin. The presence of Ghee and oil will penetrate the deeper layers of the skin and trap the moisture inside.

