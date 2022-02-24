DIY Not Working For Your Face? Immediately Stop Using These Products

We all love a good session of self-care and pampering. One of the most common things that we all do is find DIY ways to take care of our skin. But most of these DIYs do not work or worse end up hurting our skin. The reason behind this could be the wrong ingredients. Let us enlighten you about some of the products that you should not use on your skin.

Lemon: Every other DIY skincare routine talks about the benefits of fruits such as lemon on the skin. You will even find skincare products that consist of lemon, but the direct use of lemon on the skin can cause many issues including inflammation, irritation, and more. It can also make your skin prone to sunburn, skin cancer, and hyperpigmentation.

Raw egg: Raw eggs contain salmonella bacteria that can affect your skin negatively. You can have body rashes, swelling, redness in the skin, and more from using raw eggs.

Vinegar: Vinegar is found in skin products for its acidity and pH-balancing properties, but it is not to be used raw on your skin. It can cause irritation, superficial chemical burn, and depigmentation.

Baking Soda: Baking soda is used for cleansing, but using it directly on the skin can cause serious damage. Baking soda is extremely alkaline in nature that can disrupt the pH level of your skin. Applying baking soda can damage your skin more than ingredients with high acidity.

Sugar: Sugar is suggested to use like a scrub, but is a bad idea. Sugar particles are not ideal for scrubbing as they have jagged edges that break your skin which is the opposite of exfoliation.

So, next time you try a DIY facemask make sure that you avoid these ingredients. Also, do not forget to do complete research on the products that you are using on your skin to avoid skin issues.

