DIY Overnight Hair Masks For Damaged And Dry Hair

Hair masks have innumerable benefits. It keeps the hair conditioned, silky smooth, soft and bouncy. Overnight hair masks are a great way to enhance your hair health as they are easy to apply. Overnight masks are ones, which you apply in the night and wash away the hair the next morning. With an overnight hair mask, you don’t need to take time separately from your daily schedule to accommodate hair mask preparation and application.

It solves many problems like hair fall, fragile hair, frizzy hair and split ends. Here are some of the best overnight hair masks to apply to repair hair damage:

Coconut and Aloe Vera Gel

Coconut oil and aloe vera gel together work wonders when the damage done to your hair is due to hair styling, heating and chemical treatment. They restore the moisture in hair and protect from damage. Abundant in antioxidants, enzymes, vitamins, minerals and fatty acids, using this overnight mask helps restore proteins required for hair growth and maintenance. To make it, heat half a cup of coconut oil and add 3 teaspoons of aloe vera gel. Mix them well and apply on lightly wet hair. Leave it overnight.

Banana and Honey

If you have very dry hair and that causes your hair to grow frizzy and have low tensile strength, then a banana and honey overnight hair mask is the best for you. This antioxidant-rich mask makes your hair bouncy and restores the tensile strength so that your hair doesn’t break too easily. They also moisturize your hair and bring a much-needed shine to it. To prepare it, mix 1 tsp honey and 1 whole banana together. Apply it on the hair and scalp to nourish your hair well. Leave it overnight and wash in the morning.

Make sure that you follow some precautions while applying hair masks. Never apply them on tangled hair. Comb your hair before applying any hair mask. Don’t forget to wear a hair cap and cover your pillow with a towel before going to sleep. Always clean the hair with lukewarm water the next morning. Do it 4 to 5 times so that no hair mask residue stays stuck in your hair.

