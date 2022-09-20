DIY Tips and Tricks To Make Home-made Cheeks and Lip Tints

Being a make-up enthusiast, there are always materials at home that can be used to create the greatest homemade makeup that is also effective. Making a product with materials you already have is not only quick and simple, but also inexpensive. So why not try producing your own homemade lip and cheek tint, courtesy of beauty expert Shahnaz Husain, to create a rosy, radiant appearance all day long?

Tints of hibiscus:

You would require some hibiscus powder, however hibiscus extract might also be suitable. Grab a bowl, add one teaspoon of glycerine, then add a few droplets of water to this mixture to keep it thick. Add the hibiscus extract or powder to this mixture. Shea butter should then be added in a quarter-teaspoon increments, and the mixture should then be refrigerated for two to three hours.

Advertisement

A beetroot tinge:

We’ll go over two methods for creating a beetroot tint. Grate one beetroot first, then squeeze its juice. 10 tablespoons of the juice should be added to a skillet, which should be kept on a low burner while the mixture thickens. When the amount is half what it was initially, turn off the heat and apply aloe vera gel. Add a few drops of almond oil to this mixture. Allow this mixture to cool and store it. A different method would require a few extra items. Take a jar, fill it with filtered water and glycerine, and maintain it on a low heat. Add beet powder to this and thoroughly stir the concoction. Until it boils, the mixture needs to be vigorously stirred. The color must become as dark as the magenta of the beetroot, and the consistency must become sufficiently thick. The mixture should be put in a jar and frozen in the refrigerator for two to three hours. The duration of this cheek tint will be between two and three weeks. However, be sure to store it in a frigid environment.

Tinted food coloring:

We’ll go over two methods for using food coloring to create a homemade tint. Five teaspoons of cocoa powder should be combined well with glycerin. Add three drops of vitamin E oil and some petroleum jelly to this combination. This mixture should have two drops of red food coloring added to it. Use the homemade color on your lips or cheeks after keeping it in the refrigerator for half an hour.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Aloe vera and rose water should be combined. Add additional castor oil to this mixture to keep it from losing its thick viscosity. Add two drops of red food coloring to this mixture and stir. Set the mixture aside for 30 minutes before using.

Here are some instructions you must adhere to before using any of the homemade tints:

After washing your face, moisturize your skin.

If your skin is oily, don’t use a moisturizer.

You may now apply your homemade color on your lips and cheeks to give them a rosy shine.

Advertisement

Also Read: Answering The Eternal Question, Should You Apply Moisturiser Or Sunscreen First?

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here