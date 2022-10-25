Diya Making to Rangoli: Teach Your Children These Fun And Quick DIYs

Every member of the family is busy during Diwali preparations with various tasks, including decorating, lighting, cleaning, arranging sweets, and more. The kids of the family, however, are left with little things to do. Encourage your children to participate in a few simple crafts, helping them feel engaged and involved in the preparations for the festival of lights. Children can be taught a variety of quick DIY projects that help you decorate your home for the holiday season while also keeping them occupied. When it comes to engaging your children in craft activities, simplicity is essential. Using this as a guide, we’ve compiled a list of fun crafts for kids that can bring them together to decorate the house.

Diya painting

Give the regular clay diyas a twist of colours. Children can show their creativity by painting the diyas with solid colours or any other design

Decorative CD hangings

Every house will have old and unwanted CDs lying around waiting to be disposed of. Dig them out and give them to your children. These CDs can be painted with bright colours and then have designs drawn on them to then tie them together as a decorative wall hanging.

Greeting Cards

We all know the good old-fashioned way of making greeting cards, don’t we? This is the most common yet undefeatable Diwali DIY.

Rangolis

Rangoli designs are commonly used to decorate the entry to homes during festivals using artificial powdered colours. However, we can change this up and let children make their own rangolis that can remain even after Diwali. Children can be given printouts of rangoli designs which will then be filled by them with colourful lentils with art glue.

Goddess Lakshmi Footprints

The symbol of goddess Lakshmi’s footprints is considered very auspicious. During Diwali and other festivals, this symbol is generally drawn outside the door of the houses, which could be a difficult task. You can take help from your children to make these footprints with the help of their hands. Dilute some red paint and using the slides of the children’s closed fists, stamp the footprints of Goddess Lakshmi stably on a paper/ wall.

Paper Diyas

Paper diyas are versatile, easy to make and can brighten up the decor by being hung on the walls or at the doorways.

