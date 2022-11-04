Do All Dengue Fever Patients Require Platelet Transfusion? Health Expert Explains

Amid the rising Dengue cases in India, Delhi reported the first death of this year due to the disease on Wednesday. According to WHO, Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease, which is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes Aegypti. The mosquitoes are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses. The initial symptoms of dengue fever are like viral fever which often leads to confusion in the minds of people. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/dengue-and-severe-dengue

In dengue fever, the patient’s platelet count drops rapidly and worsens the condition if not treated on time. Some critical cases also required platelet transfusion but do all of the patients who tested positive for dengue need it?

Former President of Delhi Medical Association and General Physician Dr Anil Bansal, speaking to News18, explained it in detail. He shared that in Dengue fever, the platelet count of all patients decreases and in some cases the count drops to a few thousand.

“A healthy person has around 1.5 to 4.5 lakh platelet count in their blood. If the platelet count drops below 20,000 then the individual is required to have a blood transfusion. But it has in a few cases only," he added.

Dr Bansal also mentioned that however, most patients recover without platelet transfusion. He also added that on seeing the symptoms of the disease, one should be done immediately and visit a doctor for further treatment. Delays in treatment might worsen the condition.

According to Dr Bansal, if the dengue fever is treated aptly, the person can recover within a week. However, for people who are diagnosed with diseases like diabetes, tuberculosis, AIDS and cancer, dengue can be severe for them. The health expert also stated that dengue can lead to increase blood sugar levels in diabetic patients, which can lead to multi-organ failure. Blood pressure can also fluctuate due to dengue.

But what are the symptoms of dengue fever? The symptoms are high fever, severe headache, skin rash, joint and muscle pain, pain under the eyes, vomiting, abdominal pain and extreme tiredness,

Dr Bansal shared that try to keep mosquitoes away and apply mosquito repellent cream. If you have a fever, take a blood test and consult your doctor.

