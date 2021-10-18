Do Not Ignore These Warning Signs of Protein Poisoning

Proteins come as one of the most important macronutrients for your body. They are available in plenty in lean meat, dairy, vegetables, seafood, nuts and much more. They help in enhancing your skin tone, hair shine, weight loss and stronger bones. They serve as the building blocks of life. While the demand for it increases as you build muscles, for many fitness freaks, determining the right amount of protein intake is a cumbersome task. These macronutrients pack in a plethora of health benefits, but if you start consuming them mindlessly, their immense benefits flip into serious health hazards.

Top nutritionists believe that for every kilogram of your body weight, one gram of protein will be adequate. Excessive intake of protein without the combination of carbohydrates and fats results in protein poisoning is detrimental to your health.

>Here, we have compiled a list of some warning signs of protein poisoning in the body:

>Dehydration: An excessive amount of proteins also takes a toll on the kidneys since they have to work extremely hard to pass them via urine. This could lead to dehydration which is why health specialists suggest consuming a lot of vegetables and fruits for adequate mineral and water presence.

>Gaining weight: Consuming excessive amounts of protein disrupts your gut which can result in unnecessary weight gain. This is why many athletes, in a bid to garner muscle mass, consume large amounts of protein and end up gaining weight instead.

>Foul breath: A complete protein based diet (Ketogenic diet) involves absolute denial from carbohydrates. Switching to this diet burns out the fats and carbs in your body which results in a foul breath. It is therefore recommended to consume a sufficient amount of carbohydrates for wholesome nutrition.

>Depression: Individuals who consume a disproportionate amount of protein and low carbohydrates are more prone to psychiatric problems like anxiety, depression, mood swings, negative emotions and much more.

