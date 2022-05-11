Do Not Wish to Engage in Intense Workouts? Expert Suggests 3 Easy Yoga Asanas for Strong Abs

While we all aspire to possess that perfect goal-worthy body, attaining a strong core and abs appears hard to achieve. A strengthened core is a necessity for better balance and stability, but fitness enthusiasts have created a preconceived notion that to achieve those perfect swooning abs, one needs to shed blood, sweat, and tears in the gym over rigorous and intense core exercises. But how would you react, if we say that you only need to practice three yoga asanas daily to train your core for a fitter and healthier outcome? Yes, that’s right. Celebrity fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani has shared three simple yoga asanas on her official Instagram account, which will work perfectly to strengthen your core.

Anshuka, who is known for training Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, and Rakul Preet Singh, dropped a video wherein she can be seen demonstrating the three yoga asanas that work miraculously to strengthen the core. Needless to say, the core muscles are required to do our everyday tasks. From stepping up the stairs to picking things from the floor, our core is one of the most important parts of the body. In a bid to make it more clear for you, our core includes the hips, pelvis, abdominals, lower back, mid-back, and neck regions of the body. To sum it up, it is everything but the arms and legs. In the video, Anshuka can be seen demonstrating three poses that are called Boat Pose or Naukasana, Forearm Stand, and Crow Pose or Bakasana.

Advertisement

Pointing out that practicing these poses will aid in avoiding injuries and doing simple things, Anshuka posted the video along with a long note. She wrote, “Whether it’s bending down to wear your shoes, or scooping up a package from the floor, your core muscles play an important role in your everyday, mundane tasks in life. We don’t notice this until we get injured or it becomes difficult for us to do these things. Working on strengthening your core muscles is so crucial to make sure you don’t face any injury/difficulty in doing simple things you otherwise won’t even think about!"

="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CdPpBviITp_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">="padding:16px;"> ="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CdPpBviITp_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> =" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> ="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;">> ="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> =" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;">> =" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;">>>>="padding: 19% 0;">> ="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;">="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd">="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000">;="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631">>>>>>>="padding-top: 8px;"> =" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">View this post on Instagram>>="padding: 12.5% 0;">> ="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;">; ="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);">> ="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;">> ="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);">>>="margin-left: 8px;"> =" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;">> =" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">>>="margin-left: auto;"> =" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">> =" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);">> =" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">>>> ="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> =" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;">> =" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;">>>>=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CdPpBviITp_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">A post shared by ANSHUKA | Yoga & Wellness (@anshukayoga)>>>> src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js">>

Advertisement

Further, the yoga trainer informed that trying these three asanas daily will surely help you transform, and added that initially, it should begin with 15 to 20 seconds and then build up to 3 minutes when your body gets familiar with the practice. She also directed her followers and viewers to practice it as per your convenience.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.