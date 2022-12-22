Home » News » Lifestyle » Do Push-Ups Prevent Heart Attacks? Read What Experts Have To Say

Do Push-Ups Prevent Heart Attacks? Read What Experts Have To Say

Health experts say that daily push-ups performed by people between the ages of 30 and 40 can significantly.

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 15:25 IST

Delhi, India

Push-ups put pressure on most of the muscles in the body, increasing flexibility and making the muscles more effective in their function.
Push-ups put pressure on most of the muscles in the body, increasing flexibility and making the muscles more effective in their function.

Over the last couple of years, there’s been a growing concern over deaths due to heart attacks, especially among younger people. People ignore small symptoms of a heart attack because they are not dangerous, but doing so can cost them dearly one day. Health experts say that daily push-ups performed by people in the age group of 30 and 40 can significantly reduce the risk of a heart attack.

Push-ups put pressure on most of the muscles in the body, increasing flexibility and making the muscles more effective in their function. The most important thing to remember is that you don’t need a lot of gym equipment to do push-ups. This exercise can be simply done at home.

However, some caution is required. Perform a treadmill test once before beginning push-ups to ensure that there are no negative changes in your heart as you do the exercise.

Advertisement

Advantages of Push-Ups:

RELATED NEWS

A Harvard University study also confirmed the benefits of push-ups, saying they can help prevent many diseases, including cardiac arrest and stroke. The test was carried out on members of the fire brigade squad in this study published in JAMA Network.

The study concluded that a person doing 40 push-ups in 30 seconds had a significantly lower risk of heart attack, heart failure, and other types of cardiovascular disease for the next ten years.

Why are push-ups good for your heart?

Push-ups involve the entire body from the top to the bottom. Many muscles in the chest, arms, hips, and legs move when doing push-ups. All of these body parts become more flexible due to this. According to Dr Vishal Rastogi, director of interventional cardiology at Fortis Escort Heart Hospital, moderate exercise such as push-ups is extremely beneficial as it has a direct effect on the heart and increases its ability to withstand pressure. He suggests doing this exercise daily. It even reduces blood pressure.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: December 22, 2022, 15:25 IST
last updated: December 22, 2022, 15:25 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+32PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan Bring Star Power To Filmfare OTT Awards 2022

+12PHOTOS

Disha Patani Makes Heads Turn With Sultry Mirror Selfie, Check Out The Diva Slay The Selfie Game In These Pictures