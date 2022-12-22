Do Push-Ups Prevent Heart Attacks? Read What Experts Have To Say

Over the last couple of years, there’s been a growing concern over deaths due to heart attacks, especially among younger people. People ignore small symptoms of a heart attack because they are not dangerous, but doing so can cost them dearly one day. Health experts say that daily push-ups performed by people in the age group of 30 and 40 can significantly reduce the risk of a heart attack.

Push-ups put pressure on most of the muscles in the body, increasing flexibility and making the muscles more effective in their function. The most important thing to remember is that you don’t need a lot of gym equipment to do push-ups. This exercise can be simply done at home.

However, some caution is required. Perform a treadmill test once before beginning push-ups to ensure that there are no negative changes in your heart as you do the exercise.

Advantages of Push-Ups:

A Harvard University study also confirmed the benefits of push-ups, saying they can help prevent many diseases, including cardiac arrest and stroke. The test was carried out on members of the fire brigade squad in this study published in JAMA Network.

The study concluded that a person doing 40 push-ups in 30 seconds had a significantly lower risk of heart attack, heart failure, and other types of cardiovascular disease for the next ten years.

Why are push-ups good for your heart?

Push-ups involve the entire body from the top to the bottom. Many muscles in the chest, arms, hips, and legs move when doing push-ups. All of these body parts become more flexible due to this. According to Dr Vishal Rastogi, director of interventional cardiology at Fortis Escort Heart Hospital, moderate exercise such as push-ups is extremely beneficial as it has a direct effect on the heart and increases its ability to withstand pressure. He suggests doing this exercise daily. It even reduces blood pressure.

