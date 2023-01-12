Do You And Your Partner Need Couple Therapy? These 5 Signs Might Indicate So

The depiction of an ideal marriage that we are subjected to through various works of fiction, are often not grounded in reality. The truth is that various issues like compatibility and differences crop up in marriages. In India, there’s a social taboo around divorce. Initially, our country had a relatively low rate of divorce but this has experienced a spike in recent years, especially in urban households. Couple therapy is one way to save a marriage that is falling apart. So how does one know the exact time they need couple therapy? We are listing out a few signs that suggest when one can opt for couple therapy.

The relationship has lost its lustre

Remember when certain words or mention of places would jog your memory of your first date or first anniversary? If these words, dates or places do not ignite a passion in you anymore, the relationship may have lost its lustre. You know the spark is missing when the things you used to cherish together no longer mean anything to you. Time for couple therapy, maybe?

Digging up past mistakes

There is probably no couple in the world that don’t argue at some point of time, but if you are constantly digging up the past and reminding your partner of past mistakes they have made, there might be a problem. You may need couple therapy, which can teach you both to live in the present and help solve old issues.

Communication becomes tough

You could probably read into each other’s eyes at some point of time, but when basic communication has become minimal or is leading to a fight, you might just want to pay a visit to a couple therapist.

Not spending enough time together

Be it a hectic work schedule or any other factor, partners not spending enough time together will invariably lead to a loss of emotional connectivity between the two. Couple therapy will help you regain that connection.

Not keeping the other in the loop

When you have started to keep too many secrets from your partner, something is seriously wrong with your relationship. A relationship needs to be transparent and when it is not, couple therapy can help partners regain trust in each other.

