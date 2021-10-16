Do You Have Acne-Prone Skin? Follow These Key Makeup Tips for Better Results

Acne is a common skin problem in both men and women. Various reasons from poor lifestyle habits to excessive stress could lead to acne. If the acne problem becomes worse, it can be pesky and very hard to deal with. Individuals who have acne-prone skin should be very careful with what they apply on their faces. It is also suggested that one should consult a dermatologist for best results.

Even if you are undergoing treatment, the acne does not vanish overnight. It is a time-taking process. One of the major issues people with acne problems face is that the makeup products aggravates their breakouts. So should you avoid makeup? Not really. Dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal shared a few tips for acne-prone skin on her Instagram handle that will for sure solve your makeup woes.

Madhuri said that by following a couple of tips, one can set themselves out on healthy skincare and makeup journey. These tips will help you be gentle on your skin if it’s acne-prone.

Take a look at the tips:

Makeup products labelled as non-comedogenic and oil-free are best for acne-prone skin.

Don’t use heavy liquid makeup, let your skin breathe.

You must stop using the makeup products, that cause breakouts.

Never forget to cleanse your face, apply moisturizer, or sunscreen before you start your makeup. It is mandatory.

Do not use fingers for applying makeup. Use brushes and makeup applicators, and make sure you clean them regularly to avoid oil retention.

Don’t share your makeup with someone else or use theirs. It causes contamination which might trigger allergies, redness, and acne, etc.

Going to bed with your makeup on is a big no. Use oil-free makeup removal products. This allows your skin to refresh and rejuvenate through the night.

Madhuri suggests that anyone who has doubts, or is confused, or troubled due to their acne problems, should reach out to their dermatologist, as it is always better to be safe than to be sorry.

