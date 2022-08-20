Do You Know The Secret Of Randeep Hooda's Athletic Body? We Might Know Something

Randeep Hooda has been treating us to his art for almost two decades now. Randeep Hooda’s graph has advanced significantly from being surrounded by a string of failures to becoming one of the most commercially successful stars in the nation.

After years of struggles, Randeep Hooda began his Bollywood journey by playing small roles on the silver screen. His supporting roles in movies, including Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, brought critical acclamation his way.

And we are sure you are already aware of his hotness and kindness both. From blessing our feed with his oh-so-hot pictures to serving langar in Kerala, he keeps winning our hearts now and then. Since the actor has turned a year wiser today, let’s take a look at his fitness secrets and what he is majorly fond of.

The actor strongly believes that a healthy food habit is very important for a healthy body, the reason he is very conscious about his diet. Randeep, like many others, prefers to jog outside in the morning instead of using a treadmill in the gym. He prefers to go to the gym alone and exercises every day. Pull-ups, push-ups, stretching, circuit training, weightlifting, cardio, and strength training are just a few of the various workouts he does every day.

For those who don’t know, Randeep Hooda is a professional equestrian and has participated in many national and international events. In his free time, he enjoys horse riding and also participates in polo sometimes.

While shooting for the film Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, he took his boxing training from the former National Boxing Squad coach Chiranjeevi and continues to do so even today.

