Do You Know Why Toilet Doors are Cut From Bottom in Malls and Offices? Read On to Find Out

It’s finally time to find the answer to this mystery. Apparently, there are multiple benefits of keeping the toilet gates smaller. The first and foremost advantage of having smaller toilet gates is that they become durable and easy to clean. Toilet doors closer to the ground are often likely to get damaged due to water and moisture.

Benefits of smaller toilet doors are not limited to just maintenance or durability. Let’s look at some more positives of these quirky toilet doors.

>Become handy during emergencies

If a person using the toilet faces any sudden health issue, the individual can be rescued by opening the door through the gap. Smaller gates also ensure continuous flow of air, thereby preventing suffocation.

>Enables privacy

It’s really difficult to ascertain whether a person using a toilet, that has a full door, is facing an unwanted encounter. Smaller gates let outsiders know that the toilet ward is occupied by seeing the occupant’s feet.

>Prevents smoking

While smoking inside toilets is always discouraged and can even be hazardous, it’s difficult to know who is smoking inside restrooms with completely closed doors. Smaller doors easily tell who the offender is, as the smoke will immediately come out. Hence, toilet gates cut from below create a fear among the users not to smoke due to the possibility of being caught.

>Outside contact

Toilets with such doors also facilitate the exchange of necessary items such as tissue paper, newspapers and mobile phones, at times of need, without the need to open the gate. This is a useful method as it again avoids awkward encounters.

Now that you know the many benefits of toilets with smaller gates, you can cherish this knowledge the next time you use such public restrooms.

