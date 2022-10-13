Do You Need To Take Your Cat On A Regular Walk? Find Out

While all humans can benefit from regular exercise, cats are no exception. However, where they should be taken out for regular walks is a complicated question. Some cats might enjoy the experience of walking on a leash with their pet parents, while others might not. For a few cats, this might create a bonding experience with their human. But felines also cherish spending time by themselves. As long as your furry companion enjoys the experience, regular walks can be beneficial for their physical as well as mental health. Read on to find out how to take them out and what other exercises can you help them enjoy:

How To Take Your Cat Out For A Walk?

According to Inverse, if your cat is open to the idea, make sure you buy a leash and harness that are designed specifically for cats. Mikel Delgado, an animal behaviourist at Feline Minds noted that you should not simply attach a leash to your cat’s collar.

While the market is filled with plenty of cat harnesses, find Velcro vests to lightweight ones that require more compliance from cats. There is no harm in trying different leashes and harnesses to see which one your feline prefers. Just make sure it fits your pet properly.

Your next step should be to get your pet accustomed to the harness. Use the leash on them for short periods in a safe indoor environment.

“Cats are master escape artists; it’s very important they be secure in a harness and leash system," Molly DeVoss, a certified feline training and behaviour specialist from Cat Behavior Solutions told Inverse. Pairing treats with a harness is a great way to help cat associate that walking with a harness is a positive activity. DeVoss also mentioned that if you want to make any progress with your furry companion, get them started young. Because the older they are, the more patience they will require from you.

Katherine Pankartz, a board-certified veterinarian, stated that a good way to help cats adjust to harnesses and leashes would be to introduce them to the “sight, smell, and feel of wearing the harness."

Never force your cat to go to a certain place. Let them decide where they want to go. As long as it is not harmful.

Other Exercises For Your Cats

Even after everything, if you still feel your cat is not up for daily walks, fret not. There are other indoor activities that can help you keep your companion fit. Here are 4 such fun activities:

Hunting Prey: Cats have innate hunting instincts. You can help indulge in them by playing hide-and-seek with a stuffed animal. Or toss it across the room and make your pet “chase" after it. You can also opt for wind-up or battery-operated toys. The toy’s unpredictable movement will keep your friend busy for hours. Cat Food Puzzles: Food puzzles can be a combination of physical exercise and mental stimulation. This form of exercise will be easy on the pocket and is easy to customize. Cat Obstacle Course: A maze-like structure can stroke the curious being inside your cat. Use pillows, cushions, and chairs set up treats inside the maze. Your pet will have fun zooming around. Cat Tree: Popular for naps, these can also be used as exercise instruments. It has plenty of space to climb, play hide and seek, and have fun.

